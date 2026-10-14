Aaron Paul Calls Late 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star RJ Mitte 'Superman' in Emotional Tribute

Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. across all five seasons and advocated for people with disabilities, died at 34.

Paul shared a video of Mitte advocating for mental health and urged anyone feeling lost or uncertain to speak up and connect with someone they trust.

Aaron Paul is remembering his late Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte with an emotional tribute, praising the actor's strength and kindness while encouraging others to speak up about their mental health struggles. On Wednesday (Oct. 14), Paul shared a lengthy message on Instagram honoring Mitte, who died Monday at 34. The post included a video of Mitte discussing the importance of mental health and checking in on yourself and others. "The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman. You reminded me of him," Paul wrote. "You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength. It was blinding. You were born into a world with challenges but you never let any of that stand in your way."

Paul, who portrayed Jesse Pinkman on the acclaimed AMC series, reflected on watching Mitte grow up during their time working together. "RJ, You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew," he continued. "You constantly had a smile on your face and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace." The actor also recalled his friendship with Mitte's family and the memories they shared while filming Breaking Bad, where Mitte played Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White. "I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man," Paul wrote. Paul ended his tribute with a message encouraging anyone experiencing emotional difficulties to reach out to someone they trust.

"I hope whoever is reading this note that feels lost or sad or uncertain about the future please say something. Life is so damn special," he wrote. "We must suffocate the noise and focus on each other. Hold each other up. That's what this life is all about. Connect with someone you care about and say I love you." The accompanying video featured Mitte delivering a similar message about prioritizing mental well-being. "It's very important to take care of one's physical health, but it's equally as important to take care of one's mental health," Mitte said. "Are you OK? Are you good? Not always, but it's OK to be not always good." Mitte died on October 12 in Brownsville, Texas. His representative, Sean Reilly, confirmed the following day that his death was ruled a suicide. Authorities have said the investigation remains ongoing. Following the news, Paul initially told The Hollywood Reporter that he was "at a loss" and "heartbroken over this news."