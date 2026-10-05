Halle Berry Spotted With Son Maceo Days After Ex Olivier Martinez Gets Restraining Order Against Her

The temporary arrangement allows Berry daytime parenting time four days a week while the former couple awaits an Oct. 16 hearing in their long-running custody dispute.

Berry strongly denied Martinez’s allegation that she physically abused Maceo, with her attorney calling his filing “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

Halle Berry spent Sunday with her 12-year-old son Maceo and fiancé Van Hunt at a Los Angeles trampoline park, days after a judge granted her ex-husband Olivier Martinez a temporary restraining order.

Halle Berry spent part of her weekend with 12-year-old son Maceo days after ex-husband Olivier Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order against the actress and accused her of physically abusing their child—allegations Berry has strongly denied. Berry, 60, was spotted Sunday, Oct. 4, at a Sky Zone trampoline park in Los Angeles with Maceo and her fiancé, musician Van Hunt. According to an eyewitness who spoke to People, Berry chatted with her son before watching him play indoor soccer. The actress reportedly kept a low profile during the outing, even declining a fan's photo request. “She nicely turned him down, saying she was with her kid,” the witness said.

A judge granted Martinez a temporary restraining order on Oct. 1 while stopping short of granting his request to completely prohibit Berry from seeing Maceo. Under the temporary arrangement, Berry is permitted daytime parenting time with her son on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16. Martinez sought the order while requesting sole custody of Maceo, alleging that Berry “physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him” during an alleged Sept. 26 confrontation. Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, has categorically rejected Martinez's account, calling his filing “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.” No final determination has been made regarding the allegations. “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement,” Beck said. “Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.” The latest dispute follows years of conflict between Berry and Martinez over parenting their son. The former couple married in 2013, welcomed Maceo that year and separated in 2015. They finalized their divorce years later, agreeing to share custody in 2023.