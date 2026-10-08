Halle Berry’s Daughter Defends Mother in Court Filing: ‘Never Witnessed Her Act Violently'

Halle Berry's daughter Nahla Aubry, is defending her mother following child abuse allegations made by Berry's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

According to a court declaration submitted by Aubry and reviewed by People, the 18-year-old stated, “I never observed anything abusive about her parenting."

Aubry described her mother as a “loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful.”

“I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,” Aubry added. “I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”

Aubry also noted that the Oscar winner "always made time for" her children and "consistently provided me with stability, support, guidance, and unconditional love."

She stated that Berry "always encouraged us to maintain loving relationships with our fathers.”

“In all my years living with my mom, I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone; however, I do remember Oliver beating up my father in our driveway when I was little,” she wrote. “I have also never seen my mom throw anything at anyone, not a knife, or plate, or any other object. I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”

Regarding Maceo, Aubry noted he "loves our mom very much and shares a close bond with her," though he can be "disrespectful, at times aggressive, and unwilling to follow rules at home."

Aubry claimed she spoke with him two days after the alleged Sept. 29 incident and noted that her brother “didn’t seem upset about anything.”

“I was shocked, very sad, and very upset when I learned about Olivier’s allegations against my mom,” she wrote elsewhere in the declaration, noting she feels like “an afterthought for [him] in his quest to destroy my mom.”

Aubry said she has not spoken to her brother since the filing and is unsure of what is permitted. She noted that she is “concerned about the impact these proceedings are having on him and his relationship with my mom.”

Martinez sought sole custody of their 13-year-old son, Maceo, alleging Berry physically abused him on Sept. 26 and was granted a temporary restraining order. In a statement shared with TMZ, Berry denied the accusations through her attorney, Marina Beck.

Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in 2015. The two were ordered to participate in court mediation, with Berry continuing to have visitation rights to Maceo.