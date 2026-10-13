Halle Berry's Son Wants to Testify Against Her as Custody Fight Escalates, Dad Claims

Martinez also accuses Berry of misrepresenting their son’s medical treatment, and the former couple is scheduled to return to court on October 16.

Martinez says Maceo photographed Berry after the incident because he feared no one would believe him, while Berry denies abusing him and describes the encounter as roughhousing.

Olivier Martinez claims his 13-year-old son, Maceo, wants to testify about an alleged physical confrontation with Halle Berry and tell the judge where he wants to live.

Halle Berry's custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez is getting even messier, and their 13-year-old son reportedly wants to take the stand. According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Martinez claims Maceo wants to testify against his mother about an alleged physical confrontation that led to a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-winning actress. And Martinez says his son didn't just tell him what happened. He allegedly took a photograph of Berry after their September 26 confrontation because he feared no one would believe him otherwise.

According to Martinez, Maceo had previously complained about his mother's physical behavior but felt his allegations weren't being taken seriously. This time, Martinez claims, the teenager wanted evidence to support his account. Now, Martinez is pushing for Maceo to speak directly to the judge about both the alleged incident and where he wants to live. The actor argues that the court should hear his son's wishes before making any additional custody decisions. It remains unclear whether the judge will allow Maceo to testify. But Martinez isn't stopping at the allegations of physical abuse. He's also accusing Berry of misleading the court about their son's medical treatment. In his latest filing, Martinez calls Berry's October 5 emergency court request "retaliatory," disputing her characterization of him as an uncooperative father interfering with Maceo's care. Martinez claims Maceo's pediatrician and psychiatrist agreed on September 21 that the teenager should not take medication at that time. He further alleges that Berry knew about the decision, acknowledged it in writing, and subsequently presented a "false narrative" suggesting he was obstructing their son's treatment.

The latest accusations add another layer to an already contentious dispute that began with conflicting accounts of what happened inside Berry's home last month. Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order after alleging Maceo told him Berry choked him during an argument over a virtual reality game. Berry has denied the abuse allegation, maintaining that she and Maceo were roughhousing rather than fighting. She has also completed a court-mandated parenting program amid the ongoing proceedings. And Berry isn't the only family member whose account has entered the custody battle. Her 18-year-old daughter, Nahla, whom she shares with former partner Gabriel Aubry, previously submitted a sworn declaration defending her mother against Martinez's allegations.