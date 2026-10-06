Halle Berry Fights to Restore Joint Custody of Son While Denying Abuse Allegations

A judge temporarily restricted Berry’s parenting time but rejected requests to cut off contact and require sobriety monitoring, while Martinez continues to seek sole custody amid the former couple’s long-running co-parenting dispute.

Berry says video contradicts Olivier Martinez’s claim that she put Maceo in a headlock and choked him, describing the Sept. 26 encounter as playful roughhousing that escalated when Maceo became upset and pushed her.

Halle Berry asked the court to restore 50/50 custody of her son Maceo and firmly denied abusing him, writing, “I would never hurt our child.”

Halle Berry is fighting to restore 50/50 custody of her son Maceo while issuing her strongest denial yet of allegations from ex-husband Olivier Martinez that she physically abused their child. “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo,” Berry wrote in a declaration filed Monday, Oct. 5, according to People. “I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence. I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.” The filing comes after Martinez requested sole custody of Maceo and accused Berry of attacking their son during a Sept. 26 confrontation. A judge granted Martinez a temporary restraining order Oct. 1 and modified Berry's parenting time, but declined his request to completely cut off contact between Berry and Maceo.

The court also rejected Martinez's request for sobriety monitoring, citing “insufficient information.” Berry is now asking the court to reinstate the 50/50 arrangement established in 2023, as well as her previous tie-breaking authority over certain decisions involving Maceo. Martinez alleged Berry confronted Maceo while the then-12-year-old was using a virtual reality headset before putting him in a headlock and choking him. Berry disputes that account and says she submitted video evidence that “directly contradicts” it. According to Berry, she entered Maceo's room to tell him to stop gaming and began recording him when he continued. She said the two started “playfully roughhousing,” something they frequently do, before Maceo unexpectedly became upset and allegedly pushed her. Berry said Maceo pushed her again when she attempted to take his headset, prompting her fiancé, Van Hunt, to step between them. She denied putting her hands around Maceo's neck, restricting his breathing or telling him to “tap out.” She also addressed text messages sent to Martinez after the confrontation in which she said she felt “terrible.”

“My text messages to Olivier reflect my distress after Maceo became physically aggressive toward me, not any physical conduct by me toward Maceo,” Berry wrote. She said she was upset that their evening ended in conflict and that Maceo was allowed to spend the rest of the weekend with Martinez. Days after the temporary order was issued, Berry was seen with Hunt watching Maceo play indoor soccer during one of her permitted daytime visits. Maceo turned 13 on Monday, October 5. The court fight extends an already contentious co-parenting history between Berry and Martinez. Their divorce was finalized in 2023 with joint legal custody and Berry paying $8,000 per month in child support, plus additional support tied to her income. The former couple later entered co-parenting therapy to resolve their disputes. Berry has also accused Martinez of undermining her relationship with Maceo, alleging that their son sometimes returns from his father's home “angry and combative.” She has argued that disagreements over Maceo's education, therapy and other needs have made their existing custody arrangement increasingly difficult.