Zendaya’s Mom Reacts to Law Roach’s Claim That Her Daughter and Tom Holland Got Married

Zendaya’s appears to have addressed stylist Law Roach suggesting the actress may have already tied the knot with Tom Holland.

The buzz began on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards, where Zendaya’s longtime stylist told reporters the couple’s wedding had already taken place, adding with a grin, “You missed it.” When asked if he was serious, Roach insisted he was. The comment immediately sparked speculation online, with fans questioning whether the notoriously private couple had quietly exchanged vows.

Now, Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, appears to be weighing in, though not with a direct confirmation. Stoermer reshared a clip of Roach’s interview on her Instagram Story and highlighted one specific detail: his laugh after making the claim. In her caption, she wrote, “The laugh…” followed by a laughing emoji.