Zendaya’s Mom Reacts to Law Roach’s Claim That Her Daughter and Tom Holland Got Married

Zendaya’s appears to have addressed stylist Law Roach suggesting the actress may have already tied the knot with Tom Holland.
The buzz began on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards, where Zendaya’s longtime stylist told reporters the couple’s wedding had already taken place, adding with a grin, “You missed it.” When asked if he was serious, Roach insisted he was. The comment immediately sparked speculation online, with fans questioning whether the notoriously private couple had quietly exchanged vows.
Now, Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, appears to be weighing in, though not with a direct confirmation. Stoermer reshared a clip of Roach’s interview on her Instagram Story and highlighted one specific detail: his laugh after making the claim. In her caption, she wrote, “The laugh…” followed by a laughing emoji.
Her reaction neither verifies nor denies the marriage rumor, but it has only fueled more conversation. Adding to the intrigue, recent photos of Zendaya have shown her wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger.
Engagement speculation has followed the couple for more than a year, particularly after reports surfaced that Holland proposed in late 2024 during a private moment at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States. The couple has not publicly addressed Roach’s comments, and representatives for both stars have yet to confirm whether they have officially wed.
Zendaya and Holland, who met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, have consistently emphasized their desire to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. If they did quietly marry, it would be in line with the low-key approach they’ve maintained throughout their romance.