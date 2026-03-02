Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Officially Married, Law Roach Says

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knot, according to someone very close to the actress.

During a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, made the surprising claim while speaking with Access Hollywood. When asked about the couple, Roach suggested the milestone had already happened.

“The wedding has already happened,” he said with a smile, before adding, “You missed it.”

When pressed to confirm whether he was serious, Roach doubled down, replying, “It’s very true,” followed by a laugh. Representatives for both actors have not publicly confirmed Roach’s comments.

Rumors about the couple’s relationship status have been intensifying over the past year. Speculation about an engagement first gained traction in January 2025, when Zendaya was seen wearing a large diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards. Reports at the time indicated Holland had been planning to propose and was deeply committed to their future together.