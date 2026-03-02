Pop Culture

Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Officially Married, Law Roach Says

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach let slip that the actress and Tom Holland are married.

Tom Holland and Zendaya smiling at each other on the red carpet for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Tom is in a suit, Zendaya in a stylish dress.
(Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knot, according to someone very close to the actress.

During a red carpet interview at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, made the surprising claim while speaking with Access Hollywood. When asked about the couple, Roach suggested the milestone had already happened.

“The wedding has already happened,” he said with a smile, before adding, “You missed it.”

When pressed to confirm whether he was serious, Roach doubled down, replying, “It’s very true,” followed by a laugh. Representatives for both actors have not publicly confirmed Roach’s comments.

Rumors about the couple’s relationship status have been intensifying over the past year. Speculation about an engagement first gained traction in January 2025, when Zendaya was seen wearing a large diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards. Reports at the time indicated Holland had been planning to propose and was deeply committed to their future together.

Holland later appeared to confirm their engagement himself during a public panel in 2025. After a reporter referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, Holland quickly corrected him with a single word: “Fiancée.”

The pair’s relationship dates back nearly a decade. They first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and initially insisted they were just friends. By 2017, insiders said their connection had turned romantic, though they remained careful to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. Their romance became undeniable in 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss, confirming what fans had long suspected.

Both stars have spoken openly about their desire to protect their privacy. In past interviews, Holland described how fame makes it difficult to keep intimate moments personal, while Zendaya has emphasized that love is something she prefers to experience away from public scrutiny.

If Roach’s comments are accurate, it would mean the couple managed to do exactly that, marking one of the biggest moments of their lives completely out of view.

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