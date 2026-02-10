‘Euphoria’ Actress Nika King Breaks Down Hidden Costs to ‘Stay Relevant’

Euphoria’s long-awaited third season is just months away, but fans can’t wait to see their favorite characters after four years. One of those is Leslie Bennett — the mother of Zendaya’s drug addicted character Rue Bennett — played by Nika King.

While much of the third season’s storylines have been kept under wraps, HBO has been sharing first looks of the new season on their social channels. On Tuesday, February 10, King took to her personal Instagram page to respond to headline by The Hollywood Reporter. The headline read “First Look at Nika King’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Return After Viral ‘Haven’t My Paid Rent’ Joke” — referring to a joke King made during a 2024 stand-up set. At the time, she quipped that she hadn’t paid her rent in six months, as she was waiting for Euphoria to come back from hiatus.

In her video on Tuesday, King noted that visibility for an actor comes at a high cost. “They don't tell us that you gotta stay relevant,” she said.”In order to stay relevant, you gotta have visibility. And in order to be visible, you need a good publicist.”