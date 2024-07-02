KSI Won’t Pay Brother Deji $1 Million After Poll Says He Won Six-Pack Bet: ‘You Got a Three-Pack’

KSI was proud of his brother for getting in shape but didn't feel he got a fresh set of six-pack abs.

Jul 02, 2024
KSI, wearing a bandana and casual shirt, on the left, and Deji, wearing glasses and a hoodie with a jacket, on the right, are shown in the image
KSI chose not to honor a one million bet with his brother Deji, and fans seem to be upset with him.

On Monday, the internet personality went on his livestream to announce the results of the bet he had with Deji. The wager, placed in November on the Sideman+ podcast, stated that Deji would get one million if he could get a six-pack by the end of June.

That time had come, and Deji showed off his new physique on his brother's stream, but KSI wasn't convinced and asked for his viewers to chime in. "Don't get me wrong, phenomenal shape, nah I'm actually very proud of you, you look good...This looks great, but I don't think you have abs," said KSI.

THE BIG REVEAL : do you think Deji has won KSI’s $1M ? 😳 pic.twitter.com/KCXHHF9m79

— KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @ksinews_

KSI then opened a poll in which 51 percent of people said Deji won the bet. Unfortunately, KSI wasn't trying to honor the bet and went directly against the wishes of his viewers.

"Oh, shit 51 percent yes. Oh my God. You know what that means?," said KSI. "You are still not getting the million. The fuck you think this is? I don't give a fuck what you lot think. I thought I would just give you lot a bit of fun, nah brother!"

He continued, "You got a three-pack! You got a three-pack, I ain't giving you a million for that. Show it again. What the fuck is that Deji, huh? You had six months. You had six months, and you gave me a three-pack!"

Deji won the poll by 1% but KSI still decided to not give Deji the $1M 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/21E9VXYDU4

— KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @ksinews_

Fans were upset with the end results and expressed their frustrations in the comments section of a KSI fan page that reposted the stream. Many felt Deji deserved the money while others stated KSI could give him an extension to see the six-pack he wanted from his brother.

"Give the boy something for the effort and say he's got until his bday," one person wrote. Another said, "He said Abs not 6 pack so realistically he won the bet. But I understand that's not a result for 1 million $."

A third person tweeted, "He should've definitely got that mil."

Give the boy something for the effort and say he's got until his bday 💔

— CHILL (@thechilluk) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @thechilluk

He said Abs not 6 pack so realistically he won the bet. But I understand that’s not a result for 1 million $

— H.K.B (@hooperkidbreezy) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @hooperkidbreezy

He should’ve definitely got that mil

— Mohamed Kone (@oneofonekone) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @oneofonekone

Check out more reactions to KSI and Deji's bet below.

Bro should at least get 500K for the 3 pack😭 pic.twitter.com/sd6p82Gvzj

— Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @BillPrinter00

it counts though. you can see 8 clearly

— ChiX (@ChickenSaMo) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @ChickenSaMo

nah for 1 million with half a year he has a average build. but done well for dejis standards

— KSI Fandom (@JJtheGoatKSIfan) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @JJtheGoatKSIfan

Deji got scammed 😭

— The Canadian Dream 🇨🇦 (@CanadianDreamO) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @CanadianDreamO

Following in logans footsteps on how to be a bitch brother

— Moiz Khan (@meisterkahn) July 2, 2024
Twitter: @meisterkahn
