KSI Won’t Pay Brother Deji $1 Million After Poll Says He Won Six-Pack Bet: ‘You Got a Three-Pack’

KSI chose not to honor a one million bet with his brother Deji, and fans seem to be upset with him.
On Monday, the internet personality went on his livestream to announce the results of the bet he had with Deji. The wager, placed in November on the Sideman+ podcast, stated that Deji would get one million if he could get a six-pack by the end of June.
That time had come, and Deji showed off his new physique on his brother's stream, but KSI wasn't convinced and asked for his viewers to chime in. "Don't get me wrong, phenomenal shape, nah I'm actually very proud of you, you look good...This looks great, but I don't think you have abs," said KSI.
KSI then opened a poll in which 51 percent of people said Deji won the bet. Unfortunately, KSI wasn't trying to honor the bet and went directly against the wishes of his viewers.
"Oh, shit 51 percent yes. Oh my God. You know what that means?," said KSI. "You are still not getting the million. The fuck you think this is? I don't give a fuck what you lot think. I thought I would just give you lot a bit of fun, nah brother!"
He continued, "You got a three-pack! You got a three-pack, I ain't giving you a million for that. Show it again. What the fuck is that Deji, huh? You had six months. You had six months, and you gave me a three-pack!"
Fans were upset with the end results and expressed their frustrations in the comments section of a KSI fan page that reposted the stream. Many felt Deji deserved the money while others stated KSI could give him an extension to see the six-pack he wanted from his brother.
"Give the boy something for the effort and say he's got until his bday," one person wrote. Another said, "He said Abs not 6 pack so realistically he won the bet. But I understand that's not a result for 1 million $."
A third person tweeted, "He should've definitely got that mil."
Check out more reactions to KSI and Deji's bet below.