KSI Won’t Pay Brother Deji $1 Million After Poll Says He Won Six-Pack Bet: ‘You Got a Three-Pack’

KSI chose not to honor a one million bet with his brother Deji, and fans seem to be upset with him.

On Monday, the internet personality went on his livestream to announce the results of the bet he had with Deji. The wager, placed in November on the Sideman+ podcast, stated that Deji would get one million if he could get a six-pack by the end of June.

That time had come, and Deji showed off his new physique on his brother's stream, but KSI wasn't convinced and asked for his viewers to chime in. "Don't get me wrong, phenomenal shape, nah I'm actually very proud of you, you look good...This looks great, but I don't think you have abs," said KSI.