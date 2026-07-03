Jaden Smith

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out in Paris to Support Son Jaden
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Link Up in Paris With Jaden Smith

Will and Jada stepped out with Jaden in Paris as his Christian Louboutin menswear role keeps the family in fashion mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
US actor and singer Jaden Smith sits ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 28, 2026.
Style

Jaden Smith Strips Down to Nothing But Red Paint, Calls It 'a Way of Life'

The rapper and designer stripped naked to celebrate the launch of his Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection with Christian Louboutin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
A person in a black leather jacket and patterned boots sits on a red chair, leaning on one hand, wearing sunglasses.
Style

Jaden Smith Steps Into Christian Louboutin

Will Lavin38 days ago
Christian Louboutin

Presented By

Christian Louboutin

Jaden Smith with distinctive dreadlocks, wearing a black suit and white shirt, stands against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Jaden Smith Wants to Open a Skid Row Building Offering Meals Every Day: ‘That’s My Real Dream'

In 2019, Smith launched the "I Love You" vegan food truck serving unhoused people.

Alex Ocho150 days ago
Advertisement
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Druski and Chloe Bailey attend his exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of "Coulda Been Love" Series presented by Tequila Don Julio & Buffalo Wild Wings at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Druski Brings Out Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, More for 'Coulda Been Love 2' Premiere

The new season of the viral dating show kicked off at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theater.

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
(L-R) Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Pop Culture

Will and Jada Jet to Paris Fashion Week for Jaden Smith’s Louboutin Debut

Jaden was named Christian Louboutin's first-ever men’s Creative Director in September.

tara mahadevan176 days ago
Jaden Smith at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Jaden Smith’s First Louboutin Collection as Men’s Creative Director Features Fuzzy Red Boots

The rapper has become the designer brand's first-ever men's creative director.

Jaelani Turner-Williams177 days ago
Two people side by side: one in a red hooded jacket with face tattoos, the other in a suit with a bow tie and cap.
Style

Jaden Smith Joins Christian Louboutin as Brand’s First Men’s Creative Director

The multihyphenate will relocate to Paris to work with the luxury brand.

Alex Ocho302 days ago
Willow Smith, Will Smith, and Jaden Smith smiling together at an event, with Willow and Jaden wearing stylish outfits.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Says He Regrets Using ‘Radical Honesty’ to Raise His Kids Jaden and Willow

The 56-year-old shares his two youngest children with Jada Pinkett Smith.

tara mahadevan396 days ago
Advertisement
Jaden Smith with dreadlocks and Will Smith in a suit at a "Suicide Squad" event, posing together.
Music

Will Smith Brings Jaden Onstage at Concert for Father’s Day Moment: ‘That’s My Guy Right There’

Smith also celebrated his relationships with his two other children, Willow and Trey, on his Instagram.

tara mahadevan396 days ago
Two people posing together; one in a red suit with dreadlocks, the other in a leather jacket and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat's Met Gala Afterparty Stream: Pharrell, Future, Kim Kardashian, and More

Kai Cenat skipped the gala but hit the afterparty thanks to an invite from Pharrell.

Trace William Cowen438 days ago
Will Smith in a red and white jacket and cap, wearing sunglasses, posed casually. Text reads "WS Based on a True Story Season 1: R.I.T.W."
Music

Will Smith Addresses It All on First Album in 20 Years: Oscars, Grammys, Jada, and More

The album arrives nearly 20 years to the day since 'Lost and Found,' Will's most recent full-length.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a patterned coat, smiling and making a peace sign on a red carpet with a purple background.
Music

Will Smith Announces Comeback Album, His First in 20 Years

Smith's next album, 'Based on a True Story,' releases on March 28, with features from Big Sean, Teyana Taylor and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams489 days ago
Advertisement
Jaden Smith at Grammys
Music

Jaden Smith Wore a $4,600 Castle-Shaped Hat to the Grammys

The headpiece is from the Transylvanian brand, Abodi.

tara mahadevan529 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App