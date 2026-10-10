Elizabeth Hurley on Her 'Unlikely Pairing' With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'We're Actually Like Twins'

The English actor shared that she believes she and Cyrus, the father of Miley Cyrus , were practically meant to be. Hurley recalled meeting Cyrus while they filmed 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise years before reconnecting during Cyrus' declining marriage to Firerose.

The Bedazzled star opened up about her relationship with the three-times-divorced Cyrus on the Friday (October 9) episode of The SheerLuxe Podcast . The couple began dating last April, roughly one year after the musician's divorce from Australian singer-songwriter Firerose .

Elizabeth Hurley and her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus are still going strong, and the actor has taken a moment to gush about her boyfriend.

"Absolutely nothing happened. I was never alone with him. We certainly didn't even hold hands," Hurley said around the 22:30 mark of the video above. "But then a few years later, we met up again and it I can see [why] it's an unlikely pairing in some ways. But then it isn't really in some ways either because we've both had quite similar lives."

Hurley said that she and her boyfriend have both "lived out of suitcases" as entertainers and have both relocated out of major cities to embrace slow living towns.

"Neither of us really go out much unless we have to because it's work," she continued. "So there are a lot more similarities than you'd think. We have the same hair. Well, identical hair apart from his beard. We're actually like twins."

Hurley, who divorced her first husband Arun Nayar, in 2011 after four years of marriage, also detailed the differences between her and Cyrus. She called the musician "vague" at times and joked that he "bumbles around" in the kitchen but doesn’t know how to cook.

"There are differences, but because we both like sort of snuggling up, we're actually quite similar," she added.