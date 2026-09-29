'One Piece' Anime to Return in 2027 After Ending Latest Season With Major Cliffhanger

Key Takeaways
- The One Piece anime aired episode 1180 on Sunday, September 27 on Fuji TV, its final new episode of 2026, ending on a cliffhanger inside the Elbaph arc.
- Toei Animation confirmed episode 1181 will not air until 2027 under a new 26 episode annual cap meant to eliminate recap episodes and pace closer to the manga.
- 2027 brings a packed slate including Wit Studio's THE ONE PIECE debuting all seven episodes on Netflix in February, One Piece Film: God Valley opening in Japan next summer, and live-action season 3 adding Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace.
The One Piece anime is going quiet for the rest of the year, despite what fans want.
Episode 1180 aired on Sept. 27 on Fuji TV, and it was the last new episode fans will get in 2026.
The series' official social accounts confirmed that episode 1181 will not arrive until next year, thanking viewers and asking them to wait for further details.
"Thank you for watching the final episode of the ONE PIECE TV anime this year," the post read. "The next episode will air in 2027! Please stay tuned for further details on the broadcast schedule."
The timing stings because episode 1180 closed on a cliffhanger inside the Elbaph arc, the run that launched April 5 as season 22.
Fuji TV is not leaving the slot empty. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus takes over Sundays at 11:15 p.m. starting October 11.
The break is the second stretch of downtime built into a schedule that Toei Animation and producer Ryuta Koike laid out in October 2025. Beginning this year, the anime is capped at 26 episodes annually, a shift that followed a three-month hiatus from January to March.
Next year, Wit Studio's THE ONE PIECE lands on Netflix in February with all seven episodes of its first season dropping at once, One Piece Film: God Valley opens in Japan next summer, and season 3 of the live-action series arrives with Xolo Maridueña joining as Portgas D. Ace.