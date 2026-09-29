'One Piece' Anime to Return in 2027 After Ending Latest Season With Major Cliffhanger

The One Piece anime is going quiet for the rest of the year, despite what fans want.

Episode 1180 aired on Sept. 27 on Fuji TV, and it was the last new episode fans will get in 2026.

The series' official social accounts confirmed that episode 1181 will not arrive until next year, thanking viewers and asking them to wait for further details.

"Thank you for watching the final episode of the ONE PIECE TV anime this year," the post read. "The next episode will air in 2027! Please stay tuned for further details on the broadcast schedule."