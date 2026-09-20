Alan Ritchson Says ‘Reacher’ Story Arc Was Scrapped After Trump’s Reelection

Alan Ritchson revealed a story arc for Reacher got axed after initially being approved.

The reveal came in a social media reply to a fan who wrote that every year they were disappointed to learn the next season would not be an adaptation of Die Trying, where Jack Reacher kills his way through a white supremacist militia camp.

"My favorite book. Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got re-elected," Ritchson replied. It’s not hard to put together the actor is talking about President Trump, who was reelected in 2024.

The exchange landed as Season 4 wrapped its run on Prime Video this month, a season that swapped a real-world extremist group for a fictional Indonesian militia as its villain.

Spin-off series Neagley, starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, premiered the same day the Season 4 finale aired.