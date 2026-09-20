Alan Ritchson Says ‘Reacher’ Story Arc Was Scrapped After Trump’s Reelection

Key Takeaways
- Alan Ritchson told a fan on Threads that a Reacher season adapting Lee Child's "Die Trying" was approved before it was shelved after "someone got re-elected," a line read as referencing Donald Trump's 2024 win.
- "Die Trying" is Lee Child's 1998 second Reacher novel, in which Jack Reacher fights his way through a white supremacist militia compound, and the season had reportedly been ready to move into production, according to ComingSoon.net.
- The exchange surfaced as Reacher Season 4 wrapped on Prime Video with a fictional Indonesian militia as its villain, the same day the spin-off Neagley, starring Maria Sten, premiered.
- Ritchson has repeatedly clashed publicly over politics, including with Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz, and Sony was among the studios that asked him to stop discussing politics after he suggested Trump was blocking release of the Epstein files.
Alan Ritchson revealed a story arc for Reacher got axed after initially being approved.
The reveal came in a social media reply to a fan who wrote that every year they were disappointed to learn the next season would not be an adaptation of Die Trying, where Jack Reacher kills his way through a white supremacist militia camp.
"My favorite book. Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got re-elected," Ritchson replied. It’s not hard to put together the actor is talking about President Trump, who was reelected in 2024.
The exchange landed as Season 4 wrapped its run on Prime Video this month, a season that swapped a real-world extremist group for a fictional Indonesian militia as its villain.
Spin-off series Neagley, starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, premiered the same day the Season 4 finale aired.
Ritchson has never been quiet about politics. He has criticized Trump-supporting Christians, clashed with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over police accountability legislation and feuded publicly with former classmate Rep. Matt Gaetz.
He also argued that police officers require less training than hairstylists despite carrying deadly weapons, then pushed back on the National Fraternal Order of Police after the group criticized him online.