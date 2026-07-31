This 'Landman' Star Says He 'Wouldn't Be Concerned' About His Character Coming Back

He praises Sheridan as his favorite writer and a mentor he “can’t say no to,” echoing Billy Bob Thornton’s respect for Sheridan’s secretive, unpredictable storytelling style.

Jordan reveals he’s already received the Season 3 script on his phone and teases “10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes” as the cast prepares to film again around Fort Worth, Texas.

James Jordan says he “would not be concerned” about his character Dale’s future on Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, strongly hinting Dale will return despite the show’s brutal track record with character exits.

If anyone knows how Taylor Sheridan operates, it's James Jordan. The actor has become one of Sheridan's most trusted collaborators over the past decade, appearing in everything from Wind River and 1883 to Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, and Landman. So when fans started wondering whether Dale could become the next casualty in Sheridan's famously unpredictable universe, Jordan's response was about as confident as it gets. "No, I would not be concerned," Jordan told Us Weekly when asked whether he was worried about his future on Landman. "I don't know everything, but I would not be concerned."

It's the strongest hint yet that Dale isn't going anywhere—even as Landman continues to build a reputation for shocking character exits. Jordan also confirmed the cast is gearing up to head back to Texas, where Season 3 will once again film around Fort Worth. "Everybody's very excited to get back to work," he said. "It's going to be a great time. We're pumped to get back to the Fort Worth area and shoot season 3." The excitement kicked into overdrive before Jordan even walked the red carpet. Sheridan had already sent him the first script. "I've got the season 3 script. It was sent to me right in this phone," Jordan revealed. "I will guard it with my life. But I snuck a quick peek... it's going to be amazing."

He later teased what fans can expect without spoiling anything. "It's going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes—just like season 1 and season 2 have been," Jordan said. "Billy Bob and everybody, we're all ready to get back to work." Jordan's confidence carries extra weight because of his relationship with Sheridan. Their partnership dates back to 2016, when Jordan auditioned for Wind River, and he's since become one of the writer-director's most dependable performers. Whether playing a gruff cowboy, prison guard, Delta operator, or roughneck, Jordan has become a fixture across Sheridan's expanding television universe. That loyalty clearly goes both ways. "I can't say no to the man," Jordan said. "He's my favorite writer in our business. I admire him. He's a mentor. He's a friend."