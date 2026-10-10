Main Source Drops Ultimate Collectors Edition of 1991 Debut Album 'Breaking Atoms'

Main Source have released a new edition of their groundbreaking 1991 album, Breaking Atoms — you can buy and stream it here.

On Friday (October 9), the trio unveiled Breaking Atoms (Ultimate Collectors Edition) via DNA Music, expanding its landmark debut LP with previously unreleased tracks, B-sides, remixes, soundtrack contributions, and a number of collaborations.

The collection pairs the original album with new material, such as the tracks "Fakin the Funk" and "Bonafide Funk" — the latter being the group's collaboration with the Brand New Heavies.

According to the group, this new version of their LP is intended to offer a fuller picture of Main Source's output and the creative period surrounding its debut. “Breaking Atoms is a statement of the time,” Large Professor said in the press release.

Besides including sampling techniques in its beats that inspired beatmakers for generations, another of the lasting impacts of Breaking Atoms was that it introduced rap icon Nas to the world on the track "Live at the Barbecue."