Main Source Drops Ultimate Collectors Edition of 1991 Debut Album 'Breaking Atoms'

Key Takeaways
- Main Source released Breaking Atoms (Ultimate Collectors Edition), expanding its influential 1991 debut with unreleased tracks, B-sides, remixes, soundtrack cuts, and collaborations.
- The collection includes "Fakin the Funk" and the Brand New Heavies collaboration "Bonafide Funk," offering a fuller picture of the group’s early creative era.
- The landmark album shaped generations of beatmakers through its sampling and introduced Nas on "Live at the Barbecue."
Main Source have released a new edition of their groundbreaking 1991 album, Breaking Atoms — you can buy and stream it here.
On Friday (October 9), the trio unveiled Breaking Atoms (Ultimate Collectors Edition) via DNA Music, expanding its landmark debut LP with previously unreleased tracks, B-sides, remixes, soundtrack contributions, and a number of collaborations.
The collection pairs the original album with new material, such as the tracks "Fakin the Funk" and "Bonafide Funk" — the latter being the group's collaboration with the Brand New Heavies.
According to the group, this new version of their LP is intended to offer a fuller picture of Main Source's output and the creative period surrounding its debut. “Breaking Atoms is a statement of the time,” Large Professor said in the press release.
Besides including sampling techniques in its beats that inspired beatmakers for generations, another of the lasting impacts of Breaking Atoms was that it introduced rap icon Nas to the world on the track "Live at the Barbecue."
The group's beginnings date back to 1988, when K-Cut, Large Professor, and Sir Scratch came together in Queens. A mutual friend introduced K-Cut to Large Professor, setting the foundation for their partnership. K-Cut also came up with the group's name.
Before signing with Wild Pitch Records, the trio developed its sound at Studio 1212 in Jamaica, Queens, where producer and engineer Paul C became a mentor.
Breaking Atoms (Ultimate Collectors Edition) is available to buy and stream now. Get it here.