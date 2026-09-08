EJ Johnson

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Charlamagne Tha God holding a microphone, wearing a black jacket; EJ Johnson in a white outfit, outdoors.
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Tells EJ Johnson to Leave Rihanna Alone: 'There's Levels to This Queen Stuff'

Charlamagne defended Rihanna after Johnson criticized her late arrival at a Dior fashion show.

Mark Elibert12 minutes ago

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