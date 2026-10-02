Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper to Play Duke in New 'G.I. Joe' Movie From Paramount

Cooper will take over the role of Duke, previously played by Channing Tatum.

Bradley Cooper in a gray coat poses in front of a colorful blurred background.
(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

Bradley Cooper is joining the G.I. Joe franchise, with the Oscar-nominated actor set to play Duke in Paramount Pictures' next movie based on the Hasbro property.

Danny McBride will direct the untitled film, based on a script he co-wrote with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri. Plot details remain under wraps, but Cooper will take on the role of Duke, the leader of the G.I. Joe team. Channing Tatum previously portrayed the character in 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and its 2013 sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

The upcoming project will bring Paramount back to the military franchise built around characters including Duke, Snake Eyes, and Roadblock and their battles against Cobra, the organization featuring villains such as Cobra Commander, Baroness, Destro, and Zartan.

The movie is reportedly a major priority for Paramount as the studio increases its focus on established franchises. Cooper's casting as the lead of what is expected to be an ensemble could signal that G.I. Joe is moving closer to production.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Hasbro Entertainment's Zev Foreman are producing.

The project also represents a relatively rare franchise role for Cooper, whose recent work has largely centered on films in which he's had significant creative involvement. He starred as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, which he also directed and co-wrote, and later co-wrote, directed, and starred in Is This Thing On?

Cooper is no stranger to major franchises, however, having voiced Rocket throughout Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies and making a cameo in James Gunn's Superman.

The G.I. Joe project will also reunite him with McBride after Cooper previously appeared on an episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

Related Stories

Xolo Maridueña in a gray suit with a green tie poses on a green carpet at a Netflix event for "Avatar: The Last Airbender," surrounded by plants.
Pop Culture

Xolo Maridueña to Return as Blue Beetle in James Gunn's 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

The 25-year-old actor will reprise his role as Jaime Reyes in the DCU's first full film.

Mark Elibert79 days ago
David Jonsson on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, holding a microphone, with Comic-Con logos in the background.
Pop Culture

'Black Panther 3': David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Upcoming Movie

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the trilogy capper, with Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Denzel Washington also on board. The film will shoot on 70mm.

Abel Shifferaw69 days ago
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Jaafar Jackson Has Found His ‘Michael’ Follow-up Joining Will Smith in the Upcoming ‘Supermax'

After playing his late uncle in 'Michael' earlier this year, Jackson is set to star opposite Will Smith in a new action thriller.

Joe Price60 days ago

Trending

1
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
2
MusicQuavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know
3
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
4
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App