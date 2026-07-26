'Black Panther 3': David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Upcoming Movie

Alien: Romulus breakout David Jonsson is heading to Wakanda. Marvel officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday that Jonsson has been cast as the son of T'Challa, in Black Panther 3, set to open Dec. 15, 2028.
Ryan Coogler, fresh off winning his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, returns to direct. He introduced Jonsson to the Hall H crowd by highlighting his lead performance in The Long Walk, the 2025 Francis Lawrence-directed Stephen King adaptation.
Kevin Feige and Coogler confirmed the film will be shot on 70mm, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It arrives after Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027 and will factor into the broader MCU continuity.
The original Black Panther (2018) earned $1.3 billion worldwide and seven Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture nod, the first ever for a superhero film, winning three. Wakanda Forever (2022) collected $859 million globally and landed Angela Bassett a supporting actress nomination, the first Oscar nod for any Marvel performer.
The Saturday Hall H panel also revealed Ryan Gosling starring in a Ghost Rider film directed by Shawn Levy, also dated for 2028.