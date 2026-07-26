'Black Panther 3': David Jonsson Cast as T’Challa’s Son in Upcoming Movie

Alien: Romulus breakout David Jonsson is heading to Wakanda. Marvel officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday that Jonsson has been cast as the son of T'Challa, in Black Panther 3, set to open Dec. 15, 2028.

Ryan Coogler, fresh off winning his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, returns to direct. He introduced Jonsson to the Hall H crowd by highlighting his lead performance in The Long Walk, the 2025 Francis Lawrence-directed Stephen King adaptation.