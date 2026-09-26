Music

Amy Winehouse 'Back to Black 20' Tribute Concert Taps Jorja Smith, Sasha Keable, and More

The October concert is being curated by Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, both of whom co-produced 'Back to Black' with the late singer.

(L-R) Amy Winehouse, Jorja Smith, and Sasha Keable.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images for MTV | Lorne Thomson/Redferns | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Ronson, Salaam Remi, and Dale Davis will lead a one-night-only tribute celebrating the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's Back to Black at London's Roundhouse on October 21.
  • Jorja Smith, Sasha Keable, FLO, Lianne La Havas, Yebba, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jessie Reyez, Baby Rose, Nia Smith, and Skye Newman will reinterpret songs from the Grammy-winning album.
  • The BBC will record the concert for a late-October broadcast on BBC2 and iPlayer, while general tickets go on sale October 1 at 10 A.M.

Amy Winehouse's landmark album, Back to Black, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special tribute concert in London next month.

Titled Back to Black 20, the one-night-only show lands at the Roundhouse in Winehouse's hometown of Camden on October 21, arriving six days before the album turns 20.

Winehouse’s longtime producers, Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, who co-produced the 2006 record, will lead the performance alongside Winehouse's longtime musical director Dale Davis.

As for performers, the night's lineup is stacked with nine female singers and one all-female group. Jorja Smith, Sasha Keable, FLO, Lianne La Havas, Yebba, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jessie Reyez, Baby Rose, Nia Smith, and Skye Newman will all be singing material from Back to Black.

The album, Winehouse’s follow-up to her 2003 debut Frank, won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2008, and the singer won in several other categories that year, including Best New Artist.

"I'm honoured to be asked to come celebrate Amy alongside Salaam and some amazing artists worthy of singing her songs," Ronson said, according to Rolling Stone. "Doing justice to the legacy of Back to Black is the order of the night."

Remi described the anniversary show as his reunion with reinterpreted Winehouse material. "Funny how time flies! I can't believe it's been 20 years already," he said. "I'm excited to see what these ladies bring to their versions of these songs we know and love."

The BBC will record the concert and later air it on BBC2 and iPlayer in late October, along with a Radio 2 broadcast on October 26 from 7 to 9 P.M. as part of Jo Whiley's program. General tickets go on sale at 10 A.M. on October 1 on the Roundhouse website.

Fans can purchase several editions of Back to Black from Complex Shop.

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