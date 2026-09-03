Amelia Dimoldenberg Announces the End of 'Chicken Shop Date'

On Thursday, Sept. 3, internet personality Amelia Dimoldenberg revealed that she is ending her beloved video interview series, Chicken Shop Date . Dimoldenberg announced the news in a handwritten note shared to social media.

“When I was 17 I had a fantastic idea that I might meet the love of my life in a chicken shop,” Dimoldenberg wrote. “I have spent my entire twenties sat across from the most incredible people, people l'd always dreamed of meeting. All of them have charmed me (some more than others) and I have definitely charmed them.”

Dimoldenberg first launched Chicken Shop Date in 2014. Over the years, she has sat down for conversations with some of the biggest names in music and film, including Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Lawrence, SZA, Stormzy, Zara Larsson, and Kehlani. Some of the most memorable conversations include Kehlani breaking down sapphic terminology, as well as Jack Harlow awkwardly explaining what a “little library” is.

At times, Dimoldenberg would get somewhat flirty with the guests, thus creating a playful, semi-romantic undertone. Often, Chicken Shop Date was likened to Sean Evans’ Hot Ones, and both Evans and Dimoldenberg previously made appearances on each other’s shows.

“To me the show is my very own romcom and I have loved creating so many stories for you to watch,” Dimoldenberg continued. “I am so grateful to everyone who has followed me on this journey and found some joy in these episodes. I never thought I'd stop Chicken Shop Date. I thought maybe it would be part of me forever, and in some way it always will be. But I feel like it's now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one.”

Chicken Shop Date has taken Dimoldenberg’s career to new heights, including brand partnerships with Olay, a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and a spot on the coveted TIME100 Creators list.