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Inde Navarrette Says She Met With ‘X-Men’ Director, Would Play Mystique if Given the Choice

Fresh off the record-breaking success of 'Obsession,' the rising actress says she met with 'X-Men' director Jake Schreier and admitted Mystique is the Marvel character she'd most like to play.

Inde Navarette with long dark hair is smiling and walking on stage, wearing a black vest over a white long-sleeve top and black pants.
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Activision/Call of Duty)

Inde Navarrette's meteoric rise following the success of Obsession could soon lead her to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fresh off starring in the horror sensation, which became a surprise box office phenomenon by grossing more than $400 million on a modest budget, the actress revealed she's already been meeting with some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, including the director set to reboot the X-Men franchise.

Speaking on Variety's Up Next podcast, Navarrette said the whirlwind success of Obsession has opened doors across the industry.

"I've been taking a lot of meetings since Obsession came out," she said. "That's been really nice because you get to meet people and ask questions."

Among those meetings was one with Marvel Studios and filmmaker Jake Schreier, who directed Thunderbolts and is attached to helm Marvel's upcoming X-Men film.

Navarrette said she grew up watching Fox's original X-Men movies and praised Schreier for bringing an emphasis on character-driven storytelling back to Marvel.

"I thought what Jake brought to Thunderbolts was what I used to love about Marvel," she said. "It was character-driven, and the whole time I just couldn't stop yapping about how much I appreciated what he did with Marvel."

Although she stopped short of confirming any involvement in the film, Navarrette made it clear that not every meeting in Hollywood results in a role.

"That's kind of the luxury I have right now, meeting all these different kinds of people," she explained. "Not all of those meetings turn into projects, but sometimes it's just, 'I really want to work with you.'"

Still, when asked which mutant she'd most like to portray, the actress offered one intriguing possibility.

"I mean, Mystique has always been super cool," she said.

Marvel is expected to usher in a new generation of mutants following Avengers: Secret Wars, with Schreier's X-Men film serving as the foundation for the franchise's next era.

Several legacy X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer and Alan Cumming, are set to return in Avengers: Doomsday before Marvel transitions to a younger cast.

In a recent interview with Complex, she named Christopher Nolan and Ryan Coogler as the directors she most wants to work with next.

"I can't wait to see The Odyssey, so Christopher Nolan," she said. "And I will never shut up publicly about Ryan Coogler."

She also praised Coogler's filmmaking style, calling Sinners one of her favorite movies and highlighting Fruitvale Station as another project she admires.

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