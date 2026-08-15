Fugazi Will Sell Its Shelved Vans Collab for $5 at LA and NYC Pop-Ups as Nod to Hardcore Band

Fugazi (the streetwear brand, not the hardcore band) isn’t letting one of the most-discussed sneaker collabs of the year go to waste. The brand announced on socials it will sell its unreleased Vans collaboration shoes for $5 cash only, with no change given, at two pop-ups this weekend. People can get a shot to buy some shoes outside Fugazi Los Angeles on August 15 at 2PM PST and outside Fugazi New York on Sunday, August 16 at 2PM EST.



The pricing also appears to be a nod to the DC hardcore band Fugazi, whose members famously capped concert ticket prices at $5 throughout their career as a deliberate anti-consumerist stance. Vans VP Steve Van Doren and the Fugazi clothing brand announced the collaboration on June 24, 2026, kicking off an immediate backlash after fans wrongfully assumed the legendary band of the same name had finally broken its no-merch policy. The nine-piece collection included eight pairs of Authentics in colorways ranging from plaid and denim to camo and red canvas, plus a white Slip-On with all-over logo print. In the announcement video, Van Doren held up a slip-on shoe alongside what appeared to be a trademark registration certificate and said, according to a supplied video transcript: "This is a Vans shoe, this is Fugazi, get the picture?"