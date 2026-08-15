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Fugazi Will Sell Its Shelved Vans Collab for $5 at LA and NYC Pop-Ups as Nod to Hardcore Band

The streetwear label is moving its unreleased nine-piece collection for cash only this weekend, nodding to the DC hardcore band's legendary all-ages pricing policy.

Vans sneakers
Lindsay Brice / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Fugazi (the streetwear brand, not the hardcore band) isn’t letting one of the most-discussed sneaker collabs of the year go to waste.

The brand announced on socials it will sell its unreleased Vans collaboration shoes for $5 cash only, with no change given, at two pop-ups this weekend. People can get a shot to buy some shoes outside Fugazi Los Angeles on August 15 at 2PM PST and outside Fugazi New York on Sunday, August 16 at 2PM EST.


The pricing also appears to be a nod to the DC hardcore band Fugazi, whose members famously capped concert ticket prices at $5 throughout their career as a deliberate anti-consumerist stance.

Vans VP Steve Van Doren and the Fugazi clothing brand announced the collaboration on June 24, 2026, kicking off an immediate backlash after fans wrongfully assumed the legendary band of the same name had finally broken its no-merch policy. The nine-piece collection included eight pairs of Authentics in colorways ranging from plaid and denim to camo and red canvas, plus a white Slip-On with all-over logo print.

In the announcement video, Van Doren held up a slip-on shoe alongside what appeared to be a trademark registration certificate and said, according to a supplied video transcript: "This is a Vans shoe, this is Fugazi, get the picture?"

Dischord Records, the indie label co-founded by Fugazi singer Ian MacKaye, stepped into the Instagram comments to clarify: "We have nothing to do with this to be clear.”

Drummer Brendan Canty also chimed in. "The fucking way that the guy held up the 'Fugazi' registered trademark, the guy from Vans, and the way that… he's like, 'Ha ha, we've got it'… I couldn't figure out why he was acting vindictively against us," he said, per Consequence. "It seemed like it was targeted towards us, and kind of fucking felt like a corporate fucking mule fuck is what it felt like."

He added: "I was hurt by it, honestly… I was like, 'Why is Vans doing this?' I thought they were kind of like on the side of the angels, you know? But I guess not."

The collaboration had already had one public outing: the Fugazi brand's co-founder Trevor Gorji drove a van of Vans shoes to Paris Fashion Week, giving the collection away for free at the Vans Le Marais store on June 25. A wider retail drop never materialized before the collaboration was pulled entirely.

Van Doren subsequently issued an apology, writing: "Sorry for any confusion this past week. Fugazi the Band and Fugazi the clothing Brand are not connected. I have deep respect for Ian MacKaye, his impact on music and his connection to Skateboarding. We spoke this morning and are looking at ways to support longtime skateboarders and giving back to the communities we both care deeply about."

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