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Watch Klay Thompson Hip-Check PlaqueBoyMax Into Oblivion, Then Drain a Three

Max got a face full of Thompson's cheeks.

(L-R) Klay Thompson and PlaqueBoyMax.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images | Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • During a 1v1 on PlaqueBoyMax's stream, Klay Thompson backed Max down with a brutal hip-check that sent Max to the ground, then calmly stepped out and drilled a three.
  • Max protested the move as illegal while Thompson joked that Max actually fouled him, calling it a classic big-man "hip check" and leaning into the bit on camera.
  • Thompson kept it real about Max's game, saying he’s not NBA material but has the athleticism and jumper to play professionally overseas, maybe in a third-division league in Italy.

Klay Thompson hit PlaqueBoyMax with a hip-check from hell during a one-on-one game during a new livestream.

In the hilarious moment caught on camera, Thompson showcased some of his NBA skills by attempting to back Max down with a post move. With his back turned to the streamer, Thompson thrust his hip out, hitting Max in the face with his ass. Then, Thompson drained a three.

Max was caught off guard and fell over, and then laughed incredulously at what he thought to be an illegal move. Thompson joined in on the fun by telling him that it was, in fact, Max who fouled him.

During the same stream, Thompson was extremely honest about Max's basketball skill level and let him know what league he would be able to play in.

"Wow, if you stuck with it, bro... D1 is tough. Like, I don't think people realize how hard it is to be a D1 hooper. There's only like maybe a couple thousand of them," Thompson said. "Bro, you could have been a pro. I think you could like... NBA... Nah. But like, there's a lot of professional leagues around the world, bro."

Thompson didn’t stop there. He also gave Max some props about his skills.

You got the athleticism, you're throwing down, a nice jump shot. You could have played pro somewhere, for sure," Thompson added. "You could have played pro, probably in like... yeah, you know, like third division Italy or something."

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