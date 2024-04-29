Blue Ivy Carter to Voice Character Alongside Beyoncé in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Blue Ivy Carter has done it all at the tender age of 12. She's an accomplished dancer, Grammy-winning artist, possibly the "manager" for her mother, Beyoncé, and now, an actress.

Carter made headlines on Monday morning (April 29), when it was announced that she'll make her acting debut as Kiara in the live-action animated film Mufasa: The Lion King. As the prequel to the 2019 Lion King remake, Beyoncé and Donald Glover will be reprising their roles as Nala and Simba in the Barry Jenkins-directed flim.

While Mufasa will be Carter's latest venture into voice acting, in 2020, she narrated the audiobook for the children's book Hair Love.

"I could just hear that Blue could do it, that she could play this character, Kiara," Jenkins told Good Morning America.

As for seeing Beyoncé and Carter voice act together, Jenkins said the process was natural. "I think for them, too, they just approached it that they both wanted to perform and do the best they could. And yet, they didn't have to pretend very much because they really are mother and daughter," he said.