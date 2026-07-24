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Elizabeth Olsen Cautions New MCU Actors to Only Sign On for One Project

In an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, <i>WandaVision</i> actress <a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/elizabeth-olsen/" target="_blank">Elizabeth Olsen</a> shared the advice she'd give to any actors looking to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joe Price1156 days ago
The Marvels trailer is pictured
Pop Culture

'Captain Marvel' Sequel 'The Marvels' Gets Explosive Teaser Trailer

Nia DaCosta's sequel to 'Captain Marvel' will unite returning star Brie Larson, 'WandaVision' actress Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani of 'Ms. Marvel.'

Trace William Cowen1201 days ago
Director Matt Shakman of 'WandaVision' during the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Director Matt Shakman to Helm 'Fantastic Four' Following Jon Watts' Departure (UPDATE)

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman is set to direct Marvel’s long-awaited 'Fantastic Four' film after Jon Watts stepped down from the role.

Joe Price1428 days ago
A 'WandaVision' billboard.
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Surpasses 'The Mandalorian' as the Most Pirated TV Series of 2021

The Disney+ limited series 'WandaVision' has been named the most pirated TV show of 2021, overtaking the crown held by 'The Mandalorian' last year.

Jose Martinez1669 days ago
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenshot
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Marvel Studios has just delivered the first teaser for its upcoming sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' due out in May 2022.

Jordan Rose1676 days ago
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Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Director Matt Shakman Set to Helm Next 'Star Trek' Movie

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman has been called on to direct the upcoming untitled 'Star Trek' film. Production on the film should start next year.

Jordan Rose1838 days ago
Best Memes of 2021 so far
Pop Culture

The Best Memes of 2021

Everything from Bernie Sanders to Jay-Z, Oprah, 'Squid Game,' The Weeknd, and 'WandaVision,' have made our list of the best memes and viral moments of the year.

Karla Rodriguez1866 days ago
Kevin Feige
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Reveals 'WandaVision' Title Was Inspired by Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'

Feige revealed the tidbit during an interview with 'Rolling Stone:' "I know that’s the weirdest connection ever, but that’s how it came about.”

Joshua Espinoza1880 days ago
Kevin Feige attends the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Explains Why Doctor Strange's 'WandaVision' Cameo Was Scrapped

Kevin Feige told 'Rolling Stone' why they decided to pull Benedict Cumberbatch's appearance as Doctor Strange from the 'WandaVision' season finale.

Jose Martinez1909 days ago
WandaVision
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Director Says a Couple Popular Fan Theories Were Correct Until Last-Minute Changes

With 'WandaVision' having concluded after an exciting nine-episode run on Disney+, director Matt Shakman spoke about two popular fan theories with Kevin Smith.

Joe Price1965 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Internet is Reimagining Vision as #ViShawn After Season 1 Finale Turtleneck Scene

Following the Season 1 finale of 'WandaVision,' Black Twitter began reimagining Vision as ViShawn and got the hashtag trending on the social media platform.

tara mahadevan1966 days ago
WandaVision
Pop Culture

The Ending of 'WandaVision' Marks Exciting Future for the MCU on Disney+

Marvel Studios has released the 'WandaVision' series finale, which gives MCU fans a promising look at the future of the franchise, both on Disney+ and on film.

William Goodman1968 days ago
WandaVision poster
Pop Culture

‘WandaVision’ Director on Why He Thinks Some Fans Will Be Disappointed By Finale

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman said many fans who have spun out wild theories about the series will be let down by the way it wraps up in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith1970 days ago
WandaVision
Pop Culture

A Very Special 'WandaVision' Mid-Season Check-In

We're at the half-way point with Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series, 'WandaVision'. Here are our thoughts on the Marvel show and where things might be headed.

Khal1996 days ago

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