Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Says He Would Cast IShowSpeed to Replace Him in ‘Jamie Foxx Show’ Reboot

In a sitdown interview with Complex's Jillian Superstar, Foxx talks about his new special 'Take Care of Yourself,' his infamous fight with LL Cool J, and more.

Jamie Foxx is not only open to the idea of a reboot of The Jamie Foxx Show, but already knows who he would like to see take on his role of Jamie King.

“I like IShowSpeed,” Foxx said in a sitdown interview with Complex’s Jillian Superstar. “That dude right there, he is so cool.”

When asked about the possibility of bringing back the comedy series that lasted five seasons from 1996 to 2001, Foxx said the decision would ultimately depend on the level of interest, saying, “If it makes sense, you know, if that’s what people want.”

While acting in a sitcom would be an avenue that Speed would almost certainly be willing to explore, you may not catch Foxx on a livestream anytime soon.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian admitted he shies away from being on stream because “Old dudes don’t really be knowing what they doing on there.” After Jillian brought up how Kevin Hart has held it down on a few livestreams, Foxx said he does not consider Hart to be an “old dude.”

Watch the entire interview above.

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