Jamie Foxx Shares Trailer for New Hulu Special 'Take Care of Yourself'

In the first trailer for the special, which can be seen above, Foxx shows off his dance moves, jokes about getting older, and expresses his appreciation for being able to tell his jokes in front of an audience.

Set to arrive on Hulu on October 7, Take Care of Yourself is a new hour-long stand-up special that promises to be the actor's "most honest, evolved, and unforgettable chapter yet."

Take Care of Yourself is Foxx’s fifth stand-up special and serves as a follow-up to his 2024 special, Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was…, which was a comeback for the singer and actor who made a return to the spotlight after suffereing a medical emergency in 2023.

While Foxx is mostly known for his acting these days, he's always been a keen comedian, getting his start as part of the main cast of In Living Color. He released his first stand-up special, Straight from the Foxxhole, in 1993. Before What Happened dropped in 2024, he hadn’t released a special since Lost, Stolen and Leaked! in 2003.

In his previous stand-up special, Foxx reflected on his 2023 medical emergency. "The internet said that Puffy tried to kill me. … I know what you’re thinking. Did he?" Foxx joked in the special. "Hell naw, n***a. I left them parties early. I was out about nine. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here."

As he revealed in the special, he suffered from a brain bleed that led to a stroke. He was in a coma, and later revealed he was told he only had a five percent chance of coming out the other side of the experience.