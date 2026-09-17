Vivica A. Fox Temporarily Exits ‘Young & Restless’ for Michelle Obama-Backed Netflix Film

Key Takeaways
- Vivica A. Fox is temporarily leaving The Young & the Restless to film Netflix’s Women Like Us, executive-produced by Michelle Obama, Whoopi Goldberg, Vanessa Williams, and Jenifer Lewis.
- Fox’s planned eight-episode comeback as Dr. Stephanie Simmons stretched to six months and revealed that Stephanie and Shemar Moore’s Malcolm Winters are Holden Novak’s parents.
- Fox plans to return to the CBS soap after filming, extending a comeback that ended her 31-year absence from Genoa City.
Vivica A. Fox came back to The Young & the Restless expecting to stick around for eight episodes. Six months later, she’s finally stepping away from Genoa City—but not for good. Fox is temporarily exiting the CBS soap to film Women Like Us, an upcoming Netflix project executive-produced by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
According to Closer, Fox has already indicated that she plans to return to The Young & the Restless, where her comeback as Dr. Stephanie Simmons grew considerably beyond its original scope. What began as a limited appearance alongside Shemar Moore ultimately developed into a months-long run and gave Stephanie a major new connection to the Winters family.
The storyline revealed that Stephanie and Moore’s Malcolm Winters are the parents of Holden Novak, played by Nathan Owens. That development significantly expanded a relationship that began more than three decades ago.
Stephanie and Malcolm dated during Fox’s first stint on the show from 1994 to 1995 before her character left Genoa City. Fox did not return to the series again until this year.
CBS initially brought Moore and Fox back together in April, promoting the reunion as one with “lasting implications” for Genoa City. Moore had made several returns as Malcolm since leaving the soap in 2005, including appearances in 2014, 2019 and 2023.
Fox, however, had been absent for 31 years. Ahead of their return, Moore marked the occasion by declaring, “We’re young, restless and reunited.”
Fox’s latest departure comes as her schedule takes her off daytime television again. Women Like Us stars Fox alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Vanessa Williams and Jenifer Lewis, with Obama executive-producing for Higher Ground.
The Netflix film adds another project to a screen career Fox built after leaving The Young & the Restless in the mid-1990s, including her breakout movie role in 1996’s Independence Day.
Her soap history predates Stephanie Simmons. Fox appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1988 before landing the role of Maya Reubens on Generations, where she worked with the late Kristoff St. John. St. John later became a central figure in The Young & the Restless as Neil Winters, Malcolm’s half-brother.
Fox’s eventual return will also come during a period of behind-the-scenes change. The Young & The Restless is undergoing a creative transition with Jamey Giddens and Dan O’Connor taking over as head writers.