Vivica A. Fox Temporarily Exits ‘Young & Restless’ for Michelle Obama-Backed Netflix Film

Vivica A. Fox came back to The Young & the Restless expecting to stick around for eight episodes. Six months later, she’s finally stepping away from Genoa City—but not for good. Fox is temporarily exiting the CBS soap to film Women Like Us, an upcoming Netflix project executive-produced by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The storyline revealed that Stephanie and Moore’s Malcolm Winters are the parents of Holden Novak, played by Nathan Owens. That development significantly expanded a relationship that began more than three decades ago.

Stephanie and Malcolm dated during Fox’s first stint on the show from 1994 to 1995 before her character left Genoa City. Fox did not return to the series again until this year.

CBS initially brought Moore and Fox back together in April, promoting the reunion as one with “lasting implications” for Genoa City. Moore had made several returns as Malcolm since leaving the soap in 2005, including appearances in 2014, 2019 and 2023.

Fox, however, had been absent for 31 years. Ahead of their return, Moore marked the occasion by declaring, “We’re young, restless and reunited.”

Fox’s latest departure comes as her schedule takes her off daytime television again. Women Like Us stars Fox alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Vanessa Williams and Jenifer Lewis, with Obama executive-producing for Higher Ground.