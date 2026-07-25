Netflix's Live-Action Gundam Film Wraps Filming With Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo

Netflix's live-action Gundam film is one step closer to release, closing out principal photography after a roughly three-month shoot in Australia.

Produced under the working title Teardrop, the project filmed primarily at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast in Queensland, with additional work in Brisbane and Toowoomba. The production employed more than 350 local cast and crew members and injected an estimated $110 million into the Queensland economy. A wrap party for cast and crew took place in mid-July.

Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo lead an 11-member ensemble as rival mech pilots on opposite sides of a decades-long interplanetary war between Earth and its former space colonies. The setup draws on a Romeo and Juliet-style dynamic, with Netflix describing the story as follows: "As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another, they're pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity."

Sweeney and Centineo are also credited as producers on the film.

The supporting cast rounds out with Shioli Kutsuna, Jackson White, Jason Isaacs, Nonso Anozie, Michael Mando, Oleksandr Rudynskyi, Javon Walton, Ida Brooke, and Gemma Chua-Tran.