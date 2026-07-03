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Pop Culture
A Minor Character From 'Arrested Development' Says His Role Saved Him From a Racist Cop
The actor, recently famous for "Empire," cites his "Arrested Development" turn as preventing drama between himself and a cop.
Frazier Tharpe4030 days ago