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A person in a blue blazer smiles at an event with "The Paley Museum" logo in the background.
Life

‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Breaks Silence After Frightening NBC Studio Scare

The anchor assured viewers he was ‘safe and sound’ after an intruder allegedly directed a racial slur at him near Studio 1A.

Helen Storms8 days ago
Man in a blue suit and light blue tie smiling against a bright background.
Life

‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Confronted in Terrifying NBC Studio Security Breach

The man reportedly entered looking for Al Roker before allegedly lunging at Craig Melvin and shouting a racial slur.

Helen Storms9 days ago
A woman with long hair sits at a news desk with white chairs and coffee cups, looking to the side.
Life

The Major Mistake Investigators May Have Made in the Nancy Guthrie Case

A $152 cryptocurrency decision may have cost investigators a chance to track Nancy Guthrie’s alleged captors.

Helen Storms31 days ago
Savannah Guthrie's Mother, Nancy Guthrie, Reportedly Died After Kidnapping
Pop Culture

Newly Revealed Ransom Note Claims Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Died After Kidnapping

A chilling second ransom note, DNA clues and an FBI-led hunt raise new questions about what really happened to the 'Today' anchor’s 84-year-old mother.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Jenna Bush Hager speaks at a podium, with George W. Bush in the background, in a crowded event space with American flags visible.
Life

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the Unexpected Nickname Her Parents Have for Each Other

'My dad loves a nickname,' said Jenna Bush Hager of the former president.

Helen Storms53 days ago
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Halle Berry Gives Jenna Bush Hager a NSFW Answer to a 'Today' Question
Pop Culture

Halle Berry’s NSFW ‘Today’ Mix-Up With Jenna Bush Hager Goes Viral

The actress turns an NSFW misunderstanding about her ‘biggest ick’ into a viral moment, then gets candid about Van Hunt, sex, and honesty on daytime TV.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
A man in a baseball cap holds a smiling young girl at a sports event. Both appear happy and engaged with each other.
Life

Carson Daly Jokes He Doesn’t ‘Speak 13-Year-Old’ When It Comes to Daughter Etta

Daly says Snapchat has become the easiest way to connect with Etta, even if most of their conversations are emojis and 'LOL.'

Helen Storms66 days ago
Two women are seated and smiling at each other on a TV set, with one holding a glass of wine.
Life

Savannah Guthrie Reveals Unexpected Career Move as Mom Remains Missing

The longtime ‘Today’ host is stepping into an unexpected new TV role during an extraordinarily difficult chapter in her personal life.

Helen Storms75 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Regina Hall attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Says Almost Becoming a Nun Was an 'Incredible, Peaceful Time'

The actress said the process of becoming a nun was "worth it" a few years after a breakup.

Jaelani Turner-Williams116 days ago
Two women sitting on a couch, one in black wiping tears, the other in white comforting her.
Life

Savannah Guthrie Gives First Interview Since Mom’s Abduction

'I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable,' Savannah Guthrie told Hoda Kotb.

Helen Storms122 days ago
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A woman with shoulder-length hair wearing a pink coat is smiling in a crowd.
Life

Savannah Guthrie Tearfully Reunites With ‘Today Show’ Colleagues Amid Search for Missing Mom

'I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,' said Savannah Guthrie.

Helen Storms142 days ago
A handwritten sign reads, "BRING NANCY HOME!!! NOBODY IS holding your mothers HOSTAGE!!" surrounded by yellow flowers.
Life

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1M Reward for Missing Mom: 'She May Already Be Gone'

Savannah Guthrie acknowledges that her mother Nancy may be deceased, but continues to plead for information leading to her whereabouts.

Helen Storms151 days ago
A person in sunglasses and a black "NYC" sweater walks outdoors on a dirt path, carrying a stick and a backpack.
Life

Backpack Found in Search for Nancy Guthrie Yields Disappointing Results

A backpack discovered near Nancy Guthrie’s home was turned over to law enforcement, but officials say it’s likely not connected to the case.

Helen Storms152 days ago
An armoured police vehicle passes through a roadblock leading from a property where the search had intensified for a fugitive linked to the murder of two police officers in Porepunkah on August 27, 2025. Police searched the Australian bush on August 27, for a heavily armed 56-year-old gunman still on the run a day after allegedly killing two officers and wounding a third. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
Life

SWAT Team Conducting Raid Related to Nancy Guthrie Case

It's taking place in Tucson, and details are scarce.

Shawn Setaro162 days ago
Savannah Guthrie in a white blazer stands smiling with an older woman. Fans hold signs in the background.
Life

Man Detained and Released in Connection to Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out

'I’m not it,' says the man who law enforcement detained and later released in connection with the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Helen Storms164 days ago
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Aerial view of a film or TV set in a desert area with crew, vehicles, and equipment. Cacti and desert plants are visible.
Life

FBI Releases New Images Showing Possible Armed Abductor of Nancy Guthrie

Police have released security footage and images of the individual who may be behind the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

Helen Storms165 days ago
Two women smiling in a TV studio, one in an orange top and floral skirt, the other in a blue blouse, standing near a weather map.
Life

Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Enters Week 2 Amid Reported Ransom Notes

Authorities are investigating reported ransom notes, including one cited by local media demanding $6 million in Bitcoin, though its authenticity remains unconfirmed.

Helen Storms166 days ago
A desert scene with a brick building partially obscured by tall cacti and desert shrubs, under a clear blue sky.
Life

Officials Remove Camera From Roof of Nancy Guthrie's Home After New Tip

After a tip from a neighbor, law enforcement removed a wired device from the roof of the home of Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing.

Helen Storms168 days ago

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