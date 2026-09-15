Tyler Perry Plans Puerto Rico Move as He Vows to ‘Pull Back a Whole Lot’ From Work

Perry, 57, said aging shaped his desire to slow down, though he ruled out marriage for himself, saying, “At this age, no, that’s not a good idea for me.”

His decision follows the Netflix release of Why Did I Get Married Again?, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith, and Sharon Leal and was filmed in just four days.

Tyler Perry plans to move to Puerto Rico with his 11-year-old son in early 2027 and “pull back a whole lot” from work to spend more time with him.

Tyler Perry is preparing to make a major personal and professional change. Fresh off the release of Why Did I Get Married Again?, the filmmaker revealed that he plans to move to Puerto Rico with his 11-year-old son, Aman, in early 2027—and significantly reduce his workload after years of maintaining one of Hollywood's most prolific production schedules. "Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year, and I'm pulling back a whole lot," Perry told Justin Sylvester during a Sept. 14 appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Perry, who recently turned 57, said getting older played a role in the decision. His son, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gelila Bekele, is also at the center of what he wants his next chapter to look like. "It's time to slow down a bit, enjoy more time with my son and just take it all in," Perry said. The announcement arrives just days after Why Did I Get Married Again? premiered on Netflix on September 9, bringing Perry back together with several stars from the franchise he launched nearly two decades ago. Tasha Smith, Sharon Leal, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Jill Scott and Richard T. Jones returned, while Taraji P. Henson joined the ensemble. The movie also offered a particularly vivid example of the production pace Perry now says he intends to pull back from. During a recent BlackTree TV interview, Henson, Smith and Leal revealed that Why Did I Get Married Again? was filmed in just four days. Smith called the schedule "refined insanity," while Henson said Perry's highly specific approach allows him to move at a speed that initially took some getting used to.