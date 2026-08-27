Tyler Perry Launches Maxscene, New Film Label Inspired by His Late Mother

Tyler Perry Studios has launched Maxscene, a specialty development and acquisition label named for Perry’s late mother, Willie Maxine Perry. The new division will focus on independent filmmakers and distinctive voices that might otherwise struggle to secure distribution, providing selected projects with development resources, support, and a path to theatrical audiences.

Tyler Perry is turning one of the most important relationships of his life into a new pipeline for filmmakers.

“Everything I’ve built in my career carries my mother with it, and Maxscene is named in her honor,” Perry said to Variety when announcing the venture. “My mother, Maxine, believed in me before anyone else did, and that belief is the reason I never stopped chasing this path.”

“Maxscene exists to be that same source of belief for the next generation of storytellers,” he continued. “It’s about taking the confidence and encouragement she poured into me and paying it forward by championing filmmakers who need someone to believe in them, open the door, and help them reach the audience waiting on the other side.”

Antoinetta Stallings, Tyler Perry Studios’ head of development and acquisitions, will oversee Maxscene. Stallings previously served as the studio’s vice president of unscripted programming and helped launch its joint venture with Pantheon Media Group.

“I’ve spent my career working alongside filmmakers and watching incredibly talented storytellers struggle to find distribution for films that deserved to be seen,” Stallings said. “We’re creating a home where independent filmmakers can build a career, not just release a movie.”

Maxine Perry, who died in 2009 at age 64, spent much of her life working as a preschool teacher at the Jewish Community Center in New Orleans. Her influence has remained visible throughout Perry’s career: she helped inspire the voice, strength and wisdom behind his signature Madea character, and their relationship became the emotional center of the 2023 documentary Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.