‘SNL’ Cast Members Laugh Off Notion Show Doesn’t Hire Attractive Women

In true Saturday Night Live fashion, two of the show's cast members responded jokingly after a TikToker shared a now viral post about how the show doesn’t hire hot women.

TikTok creator Jahelis Castillo boldly posed this question in the video she shared last month: "Am I the only person who's ever noticed that SNL has never hired a, like, hot woman?"

Castillo explained that she's "not saying that every single woman on 'SNL' is ugly, it's just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you."

She continued, "I think it goes back to my theory where, one, people don't like it when conventionally [attractive]—especially super beautiful women—are funny. People refuse to accept that that's true. And they assume that any kind of humor they put out into the world is actually them being stupid and they don't understand sarcasm, or why what they're saying is funny."

Castillo then stated that SNL has "relatively hot men" in comparison to the women, naming the show's alums Jimmy Fallon, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, and Bowen Yang. The few SNL women on Castillo's radar are Maya Rudolph, whom she deemed "really beautiful," while she called Kristen Wiig "conventionally pretty."