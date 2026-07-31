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Animated characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from "Zootopia" with a cartoon snake in a vibrant city setting.
Pop Culture

‘Zootopia 2’ Becomes Year's Highest Grossing Film, Passing ‘Lilo & Stitch'

After just 20 days in theaters, the sequel to Disney's animated buddy cop film is the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.

Alex Ocho236 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel is pictured wearing a suit and talking
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Shares 2Pac-Based Joke While Referencing Kanye’s Pete Davidson Diss

Jimmy Kimmel, whose own storied history with Ye is well-documented, addressed the new song "Eazy" during his opening monologue on Monday night.

Trace William Cowen1662 days ago
as
Pop Culture

Andy Samberg, Common, and Craig Robinson to Star in Superhero Weed Comedy 'Super High'

New Line has been confirmed to have acquired the rights to the comedy, which centers on a unique strain of weed that gives smokers special powers.

Trace William Cowen2131 days ago
terry crews
Pop Culture

Terry Crews Says 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Scrapped Four New Episodes Amid BLM Protests

In a recent interview, Terry Crews talked about the first four episodes of Season 8 of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' getting scrapped in wake of George Floyd's death.

Jordan Rose2234 days ago
jt snl
Pop Culture

Justin Timberlake Says FCC Tried to Block “Dick in a Box” 'SNL' Sketch, Ranks His Solo Catalog

"Dick in a Box" finally aired on 'SNL' with 16 bleeps.

tara mahadevan2311 days ago
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golden globes
Pop Culture

The Golden Globes Weighed In on the Kevin Hart Oscars Controversy

Actors and hosts took on the Kevin Hart controversy during the Golden Globes.

Alex Galbraith2770 days ago
Golden Globes
Pop Culture

Here Are the 2019 Golden Globes Winners

The 76th Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday (Jan. 6) in Beverly Hills, California at 8 p.m. ET.

Joe Price2770 days ago
The Lonely Island
Music

T-Pain Joins The Lonely Island for Their First-Ever Live Performance

The comedy-music trio was also joined on stage by Chris Parnell and Michael Bolton.

Joshua Espinoza2988 days ago
lonely
Music

The Lonely Island Unveils New Classic During Clusterfest Warm-Up Show

The trio's first proper live show goes down next month in SF.

Trace William Cowen2992 days ago
Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Brooklyn Nine Nine
Pop Culture

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Has Officially Been Canceled After Five Seasons

The Andy Samberg-starring FOX comedy show has been canceled after five seasons amid a slight viewership drop, yet increased ratings.

Marco Margaritoff3011 days ago
island
Pop Culture

The Lonely Island's Rejected Oscars Song Is a Hilarious Banger

'Popstar' deserved an Oscar, by the way.

Trace William Cowen3077 days ago
lonely island
Music

The Lonely Island's First-Ever Concert Goes Down This Summer

Andy, Akiva, and Jorma are bringing the Island experience to the stage at this year's Clusterfest.

Trace William Cowen3097 days ago
Image via YouTube
Pop Culture

Are Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island Making a Fyre Festival Parody Movie?

After 'The Interview' and 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,' Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island might parody the doomed Fyre Festival.

Omar Burgess3387 days ago
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