'SNL' Had a Lot of Jokes About Sydney Sweeney's Boobs

Syndey Sweeney made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last week, and a good chunk of the material was focused on one thing in particular.

The 26-year-old Euphoria and Anyone But You actress put her comedic chops on display during the March 2 episode of SNL, during which there was no shortage of jokes about her boobs. There was an entire sketch framed around her chest with her portraying a Hooters waitress who is terrible at her job while still managing to rake in the tips, as seen above. Her coworkers—played by Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and Bowen Yang—brought in a modest amount in tips, but she brought in $36,000.

"Is that low?" she asked, seemingly unaware of why so many patrons were showering her with tips. She insisted that it's all about "great service," but immediately proved otherwise when she spilled beer everywhere and poured some of it into a man's mouth. "Oh, awesome. I've been sober for 22 years and that's over now!" he exclaimed.

Her opening monologue—which had a not-so-subtle dig at Madame Web—also featured its fair share of boob-based humor. She mentioned that her parents were supportive of her acting career from day one because she presented them with a PowerPoint presentation with a 5-point plan. Audition, get an agent, do commercials and short films, then get her SAG card. Failing that, however, she had a backup plan which simply read: "Show boobs."