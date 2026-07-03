Latest Stories
Kesha Confirms Her Human Teeth Collection Is Going Strong: ‘It Kind of Freaks Out Straight Men’
The pop star, who has been collecting human teeth sent to her by fans since 2011, also shared other ways her collection have been used.
John Waters Reveals the Unexpected Gift Eminem Gave Elton John
The filmmaker recalled Eminem’s unforgettable wedding gift for Elton John during a recent appearance on 'Las Culturistas.'
Marcello Hernández Addresses His ‘SNL’ Future After Bowen Yang Exit
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star weighed in on his future at the show while praising Bowen Yang’s run following his exit.
Bowen Yang Says Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' With Emotional Speech During Final Skit
Yang played the part of an airline employee and revealed how much he enjoyed his job.
Bowen Yang Reportedly Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live' in Surprise Christmas Exit
The cast member's last episode will be Dec. 20.
'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl
The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.
Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande Discuss Their ‘SNL’ Kiss: ‘I Opened My Mouth Up Too Much’
Grande said she was "shaking with laughter" when the "Wicked" co-stars locked lips on screen last month.
'SNL' Returns With Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz
James Austin Johnson reprised his role as former President Trump with Bowen Yang as running mate JD Vance.
'SNL' Had a Lot of Jokes About Sydney Sweeney's Boobs (UPDATE)
One sketch saw her portray a clumsy Hooters waitress who brought in thousands in tips despite being terrible at her job.