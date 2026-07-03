Bowen Yang

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Latest Stories

Kesha with long blonde hair poses confidently in front of a white backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kesha Confirms Her Human Teeth Collection Is Going Strong: ‘It Kind of Freaks Out Straight Men’

The pop star, who has been collecting human teeth sent to her by fans since 2011, also shared other ways her collection have been used.

Alex Ocho6 minutes ago
John Waters recalled a hilarious gift Eminem gave to Elton John and David Furnish on their wedding.
Music

John Waters Reveals the Unexpected Gift Eminem Gave Elton John

The filmmaker recalled Eminem’s unforgettable wedding gift for Elton John during a recent appearance on 'Las Culturistas.'

Alex Gonzalez65 days ago
Marcello Hernández Teases 'SNL' Departure Amid Bowen Yang Exit
Pop Culture

Marcello Hernández Addresses His ‘SNL’ Future After Bowen Yang Exit

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star weighed in on his future at the show while praising Bowen Yang’s run following his exit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo193 days ago
Bowen Yang
Pop Culture

Bowen Yang Says Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' With Emotional Speech During Final Skit

Yang played the part of an airline employee and revealed how much he enjoyed his job.

Trey Alston208 days ago
Bowen Yang
Pop Culture

Bowen Yang Reportedly Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live' in Surprise Christmas Exit

The cast member's last episode will be Dec. 20.

tara mahadevan210 days ago
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Wicked Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl
Music

'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl

The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Complex Staff457 days ago
(L) Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang smiling. (R) Bowen Yang kisses a Grande in a purple sweater in a sketch.
Pop Culture

Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande Discuss Their ‘SNL’ Kiss: ‘I Opened My Mouth Up Too Much’

Grande said she was "shaking with laughter" when the "Wicked" co-stars locked lips on screen last month.

Alex Ocho617 days ago
Split image of Saturday Night Live's "Campaign" Cold Open. Left: Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz. Right: Bowen Yang as JD Vance and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

'SNL' Returns With Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as former President Trump with Bowen Yang as running mate JD Vance.

Alex Ocho656 days ago
Pop Culture

'SNL' Had a Lot of Jokes About Sydney Sweeney's Boobs (UPDATE)

One sketch saw her portray a clumsy Hooters waitress who brought in thousands in tips despite being terrible at her job.

Joe Price865 days ago

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