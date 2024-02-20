Kid Cudi Wants Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL': 'My Line Is Always Open'

Kid Cudi wants to add Saturday Night Live host to his resume.
On Monday, the rapper-actor directed an X post to SNL, writing that he's "beyond qualified to host and be musical guest on the show."
"My line is always open," he wrote.
Despite Cudi appearing on SNL twice in 2018 and 2021, both times as a musical guest, he's never had the opportunity to host.
In the latter episode, Cudi famously wore a flowery Off-White dress as a tribute to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain while performing "Sad People," later clapping back at those who criticized his attire.
“A black man cant [sic] express himself and be confident AND successful with out [sic] it being some conspiracy," Cudi wrote on X in 2021, aimed at someone who accused him of partaking in a “illuminati humiliation ritual."
"My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels," he added. "All u people in the commenfs [sic] that have been tweetin me all day about this shit can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple asses say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u fuckin simps.”
A chance to host SNL would be a full-circle moment for Cudi, who next appears in the Sonic The Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles.