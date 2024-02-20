Kid Cudi Wants Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL': 'My Line Is Always Open'

Despite Cudi appearing on SNL twice in 2018 and 2021, both times as a musical guest, he's never had the opportunity to host.

In the latter episode, Cudi famously wore a flowery Off-White dress as a tribute to late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain while performing "Sad People," later clapping back at those who criticized his attire.

“A black man cant [sic] express himself and be confident AND successful with out [sic] it being some conspiracy," Cudi wrote on X in 2021, aimed at someone who accused him of partaking in a “illuminati humiliation ritual."

"My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels," he added. "All u people in the commenfs [sic] that have been tweetin me all day about this shit can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple asses say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u fuckin simps.”