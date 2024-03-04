Watch Sydney Sweeney Joke About Rumored Affair With Glen Powell During 'SNL' Monologue

At that point, Sweeney asked the SNL camera crew to cut to Davino. Instead, the camera jumped to Powell himself, who was sitting in the audience.

"That’s not my fiancé!” Sweeney replied. “He’s in my dressing room and we have a great show for you tonight!”

Last year, rumors surfaced that Sweeney and Powell were romantically linked while the pair were filming the hit their romantic comedy, Anyone But You.

Back in December, Powell credited Sweeney with leaning into the rumors in an effort to increase the hype surrounding their film, which hit theaters at the end of last year.

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this," he told Business Insider. "I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry."

Powell added that he was unable to "lean into that stuff" as he was going through a "very real breakup" with his then-girlfriend, model Gigi Paris.

"I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff," he explained. "It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."

Watch Sydney Sweeney's full monologue on SNL up top.