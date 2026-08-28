'GTA VI' Fans Have Fallen in Love With Lucia and Can't Wait to Romance Her

Key Takeaways
- GTA VI fans flooded X with praise for Lucia's hair, dresses, and flip-flops after Netflix’s 27-minute An Extended Look, with many eager to romance her in-game.
- Players can shape Lucia and Jason's optional relationship through dialogue, interactive moments, and check-in texts without changing the main story.
- Rockstar describes the game as a "Bonnie and Clyde-type narrative," with GTA VI launching November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Grand Theft Auto VI is getting closer to finally being released, and after Netflix’s An Extended Look, fans are making it known who their favorite character might be.
Since its release, people on X have been posting about Lucia, the main character who's romantically connected to the other protagonist, Jason. In previous trailers, Lucia's appearance had been shared, but in Netflix's 27-minute preview of the game, even more of her looks were displayed — and the fans have made it very clear how much they appreciate them.
From her hair to her appearance in dresses, to her decision to wear flip-flops, gamers have been sounding off about the fact that they're excited to be in a relationship with her. Check out some of the best reactions to Lucia below.
About the romance system that connects the GTA VI's two protagonists — it’s completely optional. Whether players steer the pair toward a full Bonnie-and-Clyde love story or keep things a cold criminal partnership, the main story stays the same.
What does shift is the texture of the experience. Players at a higher relationship level will hear slightly different dialogue throughout the adventure, and small interactive moments are built in to nudge that meter up or down.
Even the quieter, off-mission moments feed into the system. GTA VI will send players check-in texts from their partner while they explore solo. Replying, even to say you want space, maintains the relationship level. Leave the message on read, and the bond cools.
Rockstar SVP of Narrative, Rupert Humphries, has described the game's overarching story as "a Bonnie and Clyde-type narrative," in an interview with Dazed. Co-studio head Rob Nelson framed the dual-protagonist setup in broader terms: "The thing we love about this medium is the way these characters aren't empty avatars that you can do whatever you want with. Their story becomes a journey you share with them."
GTA VI is set for release on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.