'GTA VI' Fans Have Fallen in Love With Lucia and Can't Wait to Romance Her

Grand Theft Auto VI is getting closer to finally being released, and after Netflix’s An Extended Look, fans are making it known who their favorite character might be.

Since its release, people on X have been posting about Lucia, the main character who's romantically connected to the other protagonist, Jason. In previous trailers, Lucia's appearance had been shared, but in Netflix's 27-minute preview of the game, even more of her looks were displayed — and the fans have made it very clear how much they appreciate them.

From her hair to her appearance in dresses, to her decision to wear flip-flops, gamers have been sounding off about the fact that they're excited to be in a relationship with her. Check out some of the best reactions to Lucia below.