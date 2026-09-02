'GTA VI' Incorporates the Best Parts of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

The first, most obvious pull from RDR2 is how Lucia and Jason interact with the random civilians (and animals) in the world. In RDR2, you used the R2 button to begin interacting with a townsperson. You could then choose whether to be friendly ("Howdy!") or antagonistic. The townsfolk would respond to your behavior accordingly—they could walk away in disgust, insult you back, throw fists, or even pull a gun.

This level of interactivity also extended to the lawmen. If you committed a petty crime, you could try and talk your way out of it. Successfully do so, and the lawman would tell Arthur to "keep it moving," thus avoiding arrest or confrontation.

We see this R2 interaction numerous times throughout the new trailer; you can choose to tell Lucia to hurry up, or not. You can choose to hold hands with Lucia, or not. You can choose to pet the dog, or not.

Assuming that GTA VI is elaborating upon a pre-existing social system, there's plenty of reason for excitement. Those massive crowd scenes we see on the beach, for example, are more than just window dressing; they're opportunities for antagonization and observing group dynamics. If we can talk to the Vice City Police, it follows that we could beg our way out of an arrest rather than immediately firing and fleeing.