'GTA VI' Incorporates the Best Parts of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Key Takeaways
- This feature argues that GTA VI builds less on GTA V than on Red Dead Redemption 2, adopting its immersive interactions, grounded storytelling, and consequences for player behavior.
- Lucia and Jason appear able to engage civilians and animals, shape their relationship and criminal profiles, and potentially influence the story through choices similar to RDR2’s Honor system.
- Other apparent carryovers include lived-in safehouses, Deadeye-style aiming, deeper melee combat, car-based weapon storage, disguises, wildlife study, and a more serious world that remembers player actions.
On August 27, Rockstar Games debuted an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, launching on November 19. The response was immediate and almost universally positive, with viewers praising the scope, detail, the relationship between Lucia and Jason, and the responsiveness of the world to the player's actions. Fans posted side-by-side footage of GTA V running alongside GTA VI to recognize how far Rockstar Games has progressed over the past 13 years.
But what's missing from a lot of these conversations is that Rockstar Games did not lie dormant for over a decade after GTA V. In 2018, the studio released Red Dead Redemption 2, a massive, open-world Western epic about the death of the American Dream. It is, in my estimation, one of the greatest games ever made. And it is from this game—not GTA V—that GTA VI is taking its cues.
What have we noticed so far? Here's how GTA VI is incorporating the best parts of Red Dead Redemption 2, and what this might foreshadow about how it will play and respond to player actions.
And if you haven't played Red Dead Redemption 2, because you think it's just GTA with horses? Get on it immediately, because that game is next-level—even eight years later.
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R2 Interactions
The first, most obvious pull from RDR2 is how Lucia and Jason interact with the random civilians (and animals) in the world. In RDR2, you used the R2 button to begin interacting with a townsperson. You could then choose whether to be friendly ("Howdy!") or antagonistic. The townsfolk would respond to your behavior accordingly—they could walk away in disgust, insult you back, throw fists, or even pull a gun.
This level of interactivity also extended to the lawmen. If you committed a petty crime, you could try and talk your way out of it. Successfully do so, and the lawman would tell Arthur to "keep it moving," thus avoiding arrest or confrontation.
We see this R2 interaction numerous times throughout the new trailer; you can choose to tell Lucia to hurry up, or not. You can choose to hold hands with Lucia, or not. You can choose to pet the dog, or not.
Assuming that GTA VI is elaborating upon a pre-existing social system, there's plenty of reason for excitement. Those massive crowd scenes we see on the beach, for example, are more than just window dressing; they're opportunities for antagonization and observing group dynamics. If we can talk to the Vice City Police, it follows that we could beg our way out of an arrest rather than immediately firing and fleeing.
Criminal Profile
RDR2 took a long-term approach to its storytelling; you could not behave like a crazy, misanthropic asshole and expect no fallout, karmic or otherwise, to your actions. The game tied your in-world behavior to an Honor system. Save a man dying from a snake bite? Increased Honor. Disrespect a person's grave? Decreased Honor. This, in turn, had wide-ranging effects, including your character's fate and how the post-game plays out.
We see something similar in GTA VI when Jason pets the dog, and his social meter increases. Players are speculating about whether Jason and Lucia will survive the game. Will they turn on each other, or stay loyal? If one of them dies, will it be an honorable death? The underlying social system could impact this.
The same goes for Jason and Lucia's relationship. Are they lovers, business partners, or something in between? Little things—like the ability to hold hands, hit up the club, or nag your significant other—will likely affect your future interactions as well.
You'll also notice that in the extended look, there is the option to "Study" the dog. In RDR2, you could journal the wildlife; Arthur would even sketch the animals in his journal. It seems that GTA VI will allow for detailed nature expeditions to catalog the local flora and fauna.
Look familiar?
Speaking of the local fauna, the extended look includes a TV burger ad that highlights some of the wildlife you'll run into (the game will feature an actual zoo!).
Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the ad's setting is from RDR2, near the Kamassa River north of Annesburg. We'll have to keep an eye out for additional references when we do our Easter Egg roundup come November.
Safehouse = Camp
Jason and Lucia's safehouses will feel more lived in and natural compared to the old GTA games, which were mainly used to save progress and store cars. This is similar to the gang camp in RDR2, where you could perform chores, eat lunch, and party with your fellow criminals.
Deadeye Aim
We see that Jason has a meter which allows you to shoot in bullet time, a direct steal from RDR2's "Deadeye" gameplay. GTA VI also shows red and yellow areas on the opponent's body so you can decide to kill or injure him. It's a clever tie-in to the morality meter you maintain.
Melee Options
RDR2 expanded the fistfight options from GTA V, allowing you to grapple and parry rather than just mashing on the punch button and praying. In the extended look, we see Lucia bobbing the weaving against a group of attackers, which means the melee combat has likely received an additional overhaul
Car Loadouts
From a more practical standpoint, you can no longer carry an unrealistic number of weapons on your person. RDR2 solved this problem by storing all the weapons on your horse— you could only take a single long rifle on foot. In GTA VI, it seems the car will provide the same storage function as the horse; we see Lucia change clothes before robbing the convenience store. On a related note, the game seems to be using RDR2's mask and clothing mechanic; if you wear a mask while committing a crime, it'll be harder for the police to find you later.
Weight and Consequence
At the time of its release, RDR2 stood out for its seriousness and sincerity. By comparison, GTA V was a broad satire of American life. And although it seems that GTA VI will retain some of the satirical elements (like the exaggerated social media influencers and the parody brand names), the main plotline is more serious and grounded than it was in GTA V. There's a grittiness in the extended look—particularly in the opening scene with Boobie's crew—that's nonexistent in prior Grand Theft Auto games.
RDR2 was also acclaimed for smaller narratives. A character who meets the player at the beginning of the game could run into the player years later and still remember their interaction. A house under construction at the beginning of the game, will be complete by the time the credits roll.
It's easy to imagine how these little stories will play out in GTA VI, whether with skyscrapers or random strangers. November 19 can't come quickly enough.