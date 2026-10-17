Ming-Na Wen Revisits 1994 'Street Fighter' Role: 'Bet Some of You Weren't Even Born Yet'

Her carousel featured co-stars Raul Julia, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Kylie Minogue, revisiting a cult adaptation marked by Julia's final film role and Van Damme's struggles with cocaine during production.

Ming-Na Wen celebrated her 1994 turn as Chun-Li by sharing Street Fighter set photos and joking, "Bet some of you weren’t even born yet!"

Ming-Na Wen wants to make sure Street Fighter fans know their history as it pertains to the first movie adaptation of the classic video game franchise. On Friday (October 16), tied to the theatrical release of the Street Fighter reboot, Wen, who also played the beloved titular character in 1998 animated movie Mulan, took to Instagram to share a few photos from her time on set of the original Street Fighter.

"Who knew I played Chun-Li in 'Streetfighter' in 1994? Bet some of you weren’t even born yet! Yatta!!" Wen captioned the post. "For us, it was a Tuesday.😏🥰"

Released in 1994, seven years after the arcade game debuted, Wen played Chun-Li in the original Universal Pictures movie. In the newly released Legendary Pictures/Paramount Pictures reboot, Canadian actor Callina Liang plays the character.