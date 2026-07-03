'Insecure' Star Jean Elie Aims to Represent the First-Generation Struggle in His New Show 'Send Help'
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Jean Elie chatted with Complex about his journey, from moving to LA, learning from Issa Rae, working on 'Insecure' to now creating his own show 'Send Help.'Karla Rodriguez
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Watch the Official 'Jackass Forever' Trailer Featuring Appearances From Tyler, the Creator and Eric Andre
Paramount Pictures shared the first official trailer for 'Jackass Forever' on Tuesday, featuring some familiar faces and outrageous moments.Brenton Blanchet
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Eric Andre Says He Was Racially Profiled for a 'Random' Search at Atlanta Airport: 'I Was the Only POC' (UPDATE)
Eric Andre has said that the officers who racially profiled him at Atlanta Airport on Wednesday asked if him if he was transporting methamphetamine.Joe Price
Ahead of the premiere of season five of 'The Eric Andre Show,' the comedian talks to us about his Canadian connections and how he's "just getting started."Alex Narvaez