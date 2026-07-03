Eric Andre

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Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen90 days ago
Eric André in a green suit at an event; Madonna in a black leather outfit and hat at a microphone.
Music

Eric Andre Recalls Getting Cold Feet When Madonna Slid in His DMs

The comedian said you can't just pursue Madonna like a regular person.

Mark Elibert466 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Eric Andre attends the special screening of Universal Pictures' "Trolls: Band Together" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Eric André Claims Racial Profiling and Detention at Melbourne Airport, Says He Shouldn't Feel 'Unaccepted by Entering a Country'

The alleged incident comes three years after the comedian had a similar experience at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Jaelani Turner-Williams698 days ago
a scene from the eric andre show
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch Meagan Good React to a Dancing Man Who Falls From the Ceiling on ‘The Eric Andre Show’

Season 666 of the absurd performance art series continues with guests including Meagan Good, Lil Nas X, and more.

Trace William Cowen1144 days ago
lil nas x on the eric andre show
Music

Watch Lil Nas X Get Stunned Into Silence on ‘The Eric Andre Show’

Lil Nas X was brave enough to step into the Andy Kaufman-esque world of Eric André for the show's Season 666 premiere.

Trace William Cowen1153 days ago
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Eric Andre of the The Eric Andre Show and Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks in a splice image
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Slams Eric André for Calling Him ‘Emotionally Disturbed’ Over On Set Behavior

Ahead of the arrival of 'The Eric Andre Show' Season 6, the comedian has found himself in a back-and-forth with Chet Hanks over his behavior on the show’s set.

Joe Price1221 days ago
Split image of Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski
Pop Culture

Eric André Reflects on Emily Ratajkowski Relationship and Time He Claims Michael B. Jordan Saw Him Naked

In a new interview, Eric André discussed his recent relationship with Emily Ratajkowski and shared a wild story about Michael B. Jordan seeing him nude.

taramhdvn1222 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski walks runway at Tory Burch Fashion Show
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Suggests That Her and Eric André Have Ended Their 'Situationship'

Fresh off celebrating Valentine's Day by posting nude photos on social media, it appears that Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André may be going their separate ways

Brad Callas1247 days ago
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Pop Culture

Eric André Marks Valentine’s Day by Posting Nude Photos Featuring Emily Ratajkowski

Fresh off sparking rumors of a budding romance after having dinner together, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André celebrated Valentine's Day in interesting fashion.

Brad Callas1250 days ago
Eric Andre is pictured at a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Eric André Sues Over Police’s ‘Racial Profiling and Coercive Stops’ at Atlanta Airport (UPDATE)

The comedian and performance artist detailed his experience last year, saying he was targeted and harassed by police while boarding a flight.

Trace William Cowen1376 days ago
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Eric Andre is pictured causing chaos
Pop Culture

‘The Eric Andre Show’ Confirmed for New Season Featuring Lil Yachty, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Waka Flocka, and More

Andre's remarkably absurd comedy series will bring a new batch of hilarious episodes, dubbed "Season 666," to Adult Swim and HBO Max starting in 2023.

Trace William Cowen1523 days ago
Eric Andre is seen with a compelling facial expression
Pop Culture

Eric Andre Recalls Johnny Knoxville Breaking Into His House on Christmas Eve While 'Stoned by Myself, Paranoid’

Eric Andre gave Jimmy Kimmel a hilarious play-by-play of the incident, which he said was orchestrated by Knoxville to cheer him up amid Omicron.

Trace William Cowen1641 days ago
Jack Black
Pop Culture

Jack Black in Discussions to Star in Sony Comedy 'Oh Hell No' Along With Ice Cube

Jack Black is in discussions to star in a new Sony comedy 'Oh Hell No,' along with Ice Cube. The film will be helmed by the director of Netflix's 'Bad Trip.'

Gavin Evans1860 days ago
eric
Pop Culture

Eric Andre Talks Racial Profiling Incident at Atlanta Airport on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Eric Andre, fresh off the success of ‘Bad Trip,’ joins Kimmel to go into detail about the racial profiling he experienced at the hands of Clayton County cops.

Trace William Cowen1913 days ago
eric-andre
Pop Culture

Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery Had a Knife Pulled on Them While Filming 'Bad Trip'

Filming a hidden camera comedy film is no easy task, and Eric Andre says that he and his 'Bad Trip' co-star Lil Rel Howery can attest to that.

Joe Price1940 days ago
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