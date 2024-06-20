Michael Blackson has a straightforward explanation for not seeing Bad Boys: Ride or Die. He hasn't "gotten over" Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

The Ghanaian-Liberian comedian appeared on The Art of Dialogue this week, where he was asked about his thoughts on the new Bad Boys film but admitted that Smith's infamous slap still has him rattled. It was less than a year ago when Blackson was on VladTV and expressed confusion about the altercation, which occurred at the 2022 Academy Awards.

But on TAOD, Blackson gave his perspective and outright sided with Rock.

"I'm rocking with Chris Rock because I'm a comic. So I really haven't got over the slap yet," Blackson said at the 36-second mark of the video above. "So it's not really pushing me to go to the movie theater to go and see this, because as soon as I see his face I'm just thinking about [the] slap."

Blackson added that "the only way" he'll let the incident go is if Smith and Rock mend their differences, despite Smith going on an apology tour shortly after assaulting Rock.