Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Call DJ Khaled the Best ‘Bad Boys’ Celebrity Cameo, Joked That He Was ‘Method Acting’

DJ Khaled earned the title of best Bad Boys cameo, straight from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

While appearing on the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, around the two-minute mark, Smith pulled a card that read, "GOAT Celebrity Cameo in the Bad Boys franchise?" For the actors, the decision was a no-brainer, with both naming Khaled.

"'Cause he's Miami," Lawrence said, to which Smith responded, "That's probably the GOAT cameo."

The duo then mimicked Khaled's appearance in Ride or Die with phrases like, "We got the streets!" and "The rabbit got the gun now."

"DJ Khaled was method acting on this movie," Smith joked. "He came to set fully in character, he couldn't talk to me. I was like, 'Yo, you don't have to take it that serious. He was very, very serious about his performance."