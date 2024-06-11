Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Call DJ Khaled the Best ‘Bad Boys’ Celebrity Cameo, Joked That He Was ‘Method Acting’

The 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' costars consider Khaled to be the best cameo in the franchise.

Jun 11, 2024
Manny Hernandez / Getty Images
Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

DJ Khaled earned the title of best Bad Boys cameo, straight from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

While appearing on the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, around the two-minute mark, Smith pulled a card that read, "GOAT Celebrity Cameo in the Bad Boys franchise?" For the actors, the decision was a no-brainer, with both naming Khaled.

"'Cause he's Miami," Lawrence said, to which Smith responded, "That's probably the GOAT cameo."

The duo then mimicked Khaled's appearance in Ride or Die with phrases like, "We got the streets!" and "The rabbit got the gun now."

"DJ Khaled was method acting on this movie," Smith joked. "He came to set fully in character, he couldn't talk to me. I was like, 'Yo, you don't have to take it that serious. He was very, very serious about his performance."

Smith also discussed Khaled's role in 360 with Speedy in March, where around the 30-minute mark of the video below, Smith said Khaled was "in character" while walking on set.

While Khaled played Manny the Butcher in the latest Bad Boys film, other surprise guests included John Salley, Joyner Lucas, Jay Shetty, Khaby Lame and Michael Bay, who directed the first and second Bad Boys.

