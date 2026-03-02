Pop Culture

‘Scary Movie 6’: Wayans Brothers, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, and More Star in First Trailer 

The upcoming comedy spoofs 'Ma,' 'M3GAN' and other recent horror films.

YouTube/Paramount Pictures
YouTube/Paramount Pictures

The Scary Movie franchise is back.

On Monday (March 2), the official trailer for Scary Movie 6 was released, with its veteran cast members Marlon and Shawn Wayans, Regina King and Anna Faris returning. Also appearing are Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, and Jon Abrahams.

The trailer features references to recent horror smashes like Ma, Smile, M3GAN, Scream, The Terrifier, and Get Out. Making a cameo at the end of the trailer is Kim Wayans, who brushes off a woman trying to escape Ghostface.

The last Scary Movie was released in 2013 and starred Simon Rex, Ashley Tisdale, late entertainer Erica Ash, Snoop Dogg and more. The comedy franchise was a hit during the 2000s and grossed more than $895 million across five films. Over the weekend, Marlon Wayans attended a screening of Scream 7, where he filmed the crowd’s reaction to the Scary Movie 6 trailer. The crowd erupted in applause and laughed out loud throughout, and when the entertainer left the screening, a person in the crowd shouted him out.

The Wayans Brothers, including comedian Keenan Ivory Wayans, announced last January that Scary Movie 6 would be slated for a June 5, 2026 theatrical release.

"We got the gloves off. We're going R. We're going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavor that we gave on the first one," Marlon told People last year.

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