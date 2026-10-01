Melyssa Ford Defends Jasmine Guy Against Being 'Picked Apart' for Her Looks

Melyssa Ford spoke out in defense of Jasmine Guy after the actress was ridiculed for her looks amid the release of Netflix’s A Different World.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 22), Ford called out “internet gangsters” for criticizing Guy, 64. “You internet gangsters get on my fucking nerves,” the Hot & Bothered host began, calling Guy “the latest woman to be picked apart for her age.”

"Women cannot win for losing,” Ford said. “If a woman gets work done, she lacks self-love, she’s insecure, she’s chasing youth. If she doesn’t, she’s letting herself go or she’s praised for being ‘brave’ for letting her face do what faces do. ‘Brave’ for aging.”

Ford called “aging naturally” a “privilege,” while the alternative is “death.” “If you wanna die and live a good-looking corpse, that’s on you. But most of us wanna live long, healthy, robust lives and that means getting older. No one calls a fucking man ‘brave’ for going gray.”