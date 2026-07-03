Regina King

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Tyler, The Creator in a green outfit with large, sculpted hair and a headset gestures dramatically on stage.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Performs "Sugar on My Tongue" and More at 2026 Grammys

Tyler entered Sunday's performance with six total nominations, including Album of the Year for 'CHROMAKOPIA.'

Trace William Cowen165 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Regina King Says Her Late Son Will 'Never Be Forgotten:' 'I Can See His Face'

The Academy Award winner said the first month of her son's life was "life-changing."

Jaelani Turner-Williams330 days ago
Regina King and DJ Buttercream (Ian Alexander Jr) attend the Childhelp Hosts An Evening Celebrating Hollywood Heroes at Riviera 31 on October 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Regina King Reveals How She Maintains Her Connection to Her Late Son Ian

The actress recently launched a wine brand, in memory of Ian.

Alex Gonzalez345 days ago
Three individuals in stylish outfits: a man in striped overalls and red hat, a woman in a fitted dress at an awards event, and a woman in a gray suit.
Style

2025 Met Gala: André 3000, Doechii, and Ayo Edebiri Among This Year’s Host Committee Members

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Trace William Cowen528 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Regina King Lists Her Favorite 2024 Albums in Honor of Late Son

The Academy Award-winning actress found the "perfect" way to honor her late son, Ian, nearly three years after his death.

Jaelani Turner-Williams568 days ago
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Regina King's son Ian Alexander dead by suicide
Pop Culture

Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Dead at 26 by Suicide

Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Alexander Jr. took his life on Wednesday, his 26th birthday.

Brad Callas1637 days ago
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, Kevin Hart, Regina King, and More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’
Pop Culture

Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, Kevin Hart, Regina King, Tom Hanks, John Cena, More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

The latest edition of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets features Tom Holland in Spidey garb, plus Tracy Morgan, Regina King, Timotheé Chalamet, Tom Hanks, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1676 days ago
The Harder They Fall (via Netflix)
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors & Idris Elba-Led Western 'The Harder They Fall' Hits Netflix

The soundtrack, compiled by Jay Z and writer/director Jeymes Samuel, is just as stacked, with tracks from Barrington Levy, Kid Cudi, Fela Kuti and Jay himself.

James Keith1717 days ago
Regina-King
Pop Culture

Regina King Didn’t Know She Was Opening the Oscars Until the Day Before the Ceremony

Regina King admitted during a talk at the Cannes Film Festival this past Friday that she was asked to open the 2020 Oscars a mere 24 hours before the ceremony.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1826 days ago
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idris
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares 'The Harder They Fall' Teaser Starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King

The Netflix western marks the feature directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel (a.k.a. The Bullitts) and counts Jay-Z among its roster of producers.

Trace William Cowen1849 days ago
Regina King
Pop Culture

Watch Regina King Find Out She’s Rumored to Be Directing ‘Superman’ Reboot

Regina King is among the list of names being considered to direct the new Superman film, according to rumors, but it looks like nobody bothered to tell her.

Brad Callas1873 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.
Pop Culture

HFPA Member Apologizes to Daniel Kaluuya, Says She Didn’t Mistake Him for Leslie Odom Jr.

An HFPA member explained her side of the story regarding a question she asked Daniel Kaluuya where it appeared she confused him with Leslie Odom Jr.

Jose Martinez1907 days ago
michelle
Life

Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, and More Share Open Letter in Support of For the People Act

Michelle Obama and other When We All Vote co-chairs and supporters joined up on Tuesday to urge Americans to get involved with supporting the legislation.

Trace William Cowen1942 days ago
gummies snl
Pop Culture

Watch Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant Sing a Song About Being Edible Gummies

For her 'SNL' debut, Regina King appeared in a sketch where she acted as a cop who ate edibles and started imagining two gummies singing songs.

tara mahadevan1979 days ago
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