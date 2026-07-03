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Attending the London Film Festival for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall,' Jay-Z gave a hilarious answer when asked if he knows how to ride a horse.Jordan Rose
Pop Culture
Idris Elba, Regina King, and More Star in New 'The Harder They Fall' Trailer f/ Tease of Jay-Z and Kid Cudi Song
Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and more star in the upcoming Western from Netflix. The latest glimpse features a Jay and Cudi tease.Trace William Cowen
For Black History Month, HBO Max spotlights the creative, tenacious, Black women who bring storytelling to life in front and behind the camera.Amber McKynzie
From Zendaya's 'Malcolm & Marie' snub to Chadwick Boseman's posthumous work 'Ma Rainey', here are the biggest Golden Globes 2021 nomination takeaways.Khal