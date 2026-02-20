Don’t Hang Up: 7 Killer Moments From Complex’s ‘Scream 7’ VIP Art Show

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” The question that kickstarted a slasher revolution got its answer last week when fans, influencers, and special guests showed up in droves at Complex’s Los Angeles pop-up store to celebrate the forthcoming release of Scream 7. Before the general public flooded the Fairfax hangout, an exclusive VIP preview transformed the space into a hellacious homage to Ghostface’s murderous antics.
Under a heavy crimson glow, the atmosphere felt more like a slaughterhouse setup than a promo event. The film’s writer and director Kevin Williamson stalked the gallery, swapping stories with the next generation of horror artists, while DJ Suss One anchored the room with a soundtrack of killer tracks that set the tone for guests navigating the labyrinth of dangling cordless phones and blood-stained kitchen knives. The event proved that even 30 years since it first slashed its way onto screens, the Scream franchise still knows how to scare fans.
Here are seven highlights that defined the Scream 7 experience.
Killer Aesthetic
The vibe of the night was pure Woodsboro noir. Bathed in a menacing, cherry-lacquered haze that made every shadow look suspicious, the space was a visual feast for the horror-obsessed. Fan artwork lined both walls, showcasing an original spectrum of technical mastery—ranging from hyper-vibrant pop art to haunting, textured portraits—while DJ Suss One spun familiar tunes that gave guests a temporary, safe refuge from Ghostface’s glare. In a brilliant nod to the beloved franchise, the environment was punctuated by dangling, vintage cordless phones, blood-stained blades, and various original movie props.
Surprise From a 'Scream' Legend
Horror royalty was in the building as Kevin Williamson—the writer who helped birth the franchise alongside Wes Craven in 1996—spent the evening deep in conversation with the artists and influencers keeping the legacy alive. Stepping into the director’s chair for Scream 7, Williamson shared his excitement for Sidney Prescott’s return, noting that catching up with Neve Campbell’s character’s story 30 years later provides an "emotional experience” for fans. "The life that this movie has had is just monumental,” Williamson told Complex. “I love that the fans love it as much as I do." While teasing "a couple of fun deaths," he emphasized that his approach to the new sequel remains rooted in human connection. "The most important part is not writing a horror film, it's writing a story about a character. It’s emotional horror, you have to care.”
Mister Cartoon’s Masterful Centerpiece
One of the night’s highlights proved to be the centerpiece by Mister Cartoon, the legendary artist whose work serves as the pulse of Los Angeles street culture. Known for bridging the gap between underground art and commercial creations, Toon has inked a host of hip-hop icons, and his signature fine line style is synonymous with the soul of the city. His Scream 7 piece merged horror royalty with his iconic Chicano designs. Featuring a menacing Ghostface and his trademark stylized lettering, Mister Cartoon gave the slasher icon a timeless, street-certified facelift. “My favorite character is Ghostface,” he said via email. “When I created the centerpiece for the pop-up, I wanted to maintain the classic image of Ghostface, but also re-create the letter font, giving an edge by keeping it bold with the Airbrush portrait look.”
Suss One Flips the Script On the Slasher Soundtrack
While you might have expected a horror-themed playlist, DJ Suss One took guests on a nostalgic journey that traded jump scares for heavy grooves. A self-proclaimed "big fan of horror movies" and Scream devotee, the revered DJ curated a set that masterfully blended hard-hitting hip-hop and uptempo dance tunes with an unexpected deep dive into R&B. As the night progressed, the gallery transformed into a soulful sanctuary. The dance floor reached a fever pitch when he spun slow jams from Mary J. Blige, Usher, and Alicia Keys, culminating in a massive sing-along to Keyshia Cole’s "Love." "Real DJs take the audience on a journey," Suss One noted. "I’m a very big nostalgia guy. I love playing good music, and when people show me they love the same type of music I love playing, it makes me happy.”
Photo Booth Freak-Out
The loudest moment of the night wasn’t the music, but the fans themselves. Those who craved the spotlight were lured toward an expansive photo experience, blurring the line between fan and victim. Standing before a plush, tufted backdrop, fans clutched a vintage red corded phone while a screen’s countdown signaled the exact moment to let out their best blood-curdling shriek. The result was a constant, haunting chorus of screams that echoed throughout the entire venue—a sound that greeted newcomers at the entrance and didn't let up until closing time.
The Final Girl Becomes the Big Boss
The gallery served as a haunting celebration of the franchise’s return, showcasing a diverse collection of original works from competition winners like Marco the Artist, Terror Supply, and Minnie Chan. While the talent was immense across the board, Chan’s piece, "How to Survive the Final Girl," stopped fans in their tracks. The piece reimagined Sidney Prescott as the ultimate "big boss" looming over fallen Ghostfaces. Chan, who said she loved meeting the "beautiful people" in attendance, even had the chance to explain the piece’s subversion to Kevin Williamson himself: "The real fear isn’t the figure behind the mask—it’s the Final Girl.”
Treats to Die For
The horror followed fans all the way to the dessert tray. Guests indulged in a spread of Scream-themed cookies and treats, but the real scare came from the cupcakes. The intense black icing stained the lips and teeth of anyone brave enough to take a bite, leaving the crowd looking like they’d just stepped out of a crime scene. Between the "bloody" sweets and themed cocktails at the bar, the night offered a literal taste of the macabre that lingered long after the night’s final scream.
Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026, via Paramount Pictures.