Don’t Hang Up: 7 Killer Moments From Complex’s ‘Scream 7’ VIP Art Show

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” The question that kickstarted a slasher revolution got its answer last week when fans, influencers, and special guests showed up in droves at Complex’s Los Angeles pop-up store to celebrate the forthcoming release of Scream 7. Before the general public flooded the Fairfax hangout, an exclusive VIP preview transformed the space into a hellacious homage to Ghostface’s murderous antics.

Under a heavy crimson glow, the atmosphere felt more like a slaughterhouse setup than a promo event. The film’s writer and director Kevin Williamson stalked the gallery, swapping stories with the next generation of horror artists, while DJ Suss One anchored the room with a soundtrack of killer tracks that set the tone for guests navigating the labyrinth of dangling cordless phones and blood-stained kitchen knives. The event proved that even 30 years since it first slashed its way onto screens, the Scream franchise still knows how to scare fans.

Here are seven highlights that defined the Scream 7 experience.