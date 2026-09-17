Watch Mahershala Ali, Bassam Tariq Break Down Opening Scene of ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother'

Mahershala Ali and Bassam Tariq are walking viewers through the first minutes of Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother before its limited theatrical run on September 25.

On Thursday (September 17), the actor-director duo provided background on the film’s opening scene, a hadith recited by actress Adia, who plays Fatiha, daughter of protagonist Latif, played by Ali.

In the hadith, Prophet Muhammad of the Muslim religion asks who deserves the best of him before hearing "your mother" three times, thus sparking the film’s title.

Tariq, who is Muslim, credited one of his earliest teachers with inspiring him to grab the attention of viewers within the first few minutes of a film.

"One of my early mentors, Jonathan Oppenheim, an incredible editor, he said that the first five minutes of the film, you're teaching the viewer how to watch the movie," Tariq says in the clip below. "This is the language of the movie."